Newport in Bloom is inviting all residents, businesses, and community organizations who help beautify our city through the planting and maintenance of their gardens, containers, and floral displays to participate in our annual Garden Awards competition.

The contest is open to all. There are a variety of categories including small gardens, large gardens, residential containers, large and small businesses display, B&Bs, and community gardens.

All contest entrants will be invited to our Awards celebration on the evening of August 29th at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Horseshoe Pavilion. In addition to recognizing your accomplishments, the Awards event is a great opportunity to meet others who have a passion for flowers, creating natural beauty, and proactively working to enhance the beauty of our community.

You can fill out an entry form on Newportinbloom.org or print the form and mail it to Newport in Bloom, Box 773, Newport, RI 02840 or email it to joanejacobs@gmail.com.

DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES IS END OF DAY JULY 21st

We hope to see you there!

Joan Jacobs, Chair of Newport in Bloom