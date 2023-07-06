To the Editor:

Ask the Teachers

For the past 25 years as a public school administrator and, currently, as a university professor, I have been saying, “Ask the teachers” while those in authority at the national and state levels have imposed educational decisions about academics that have brought us to where we are today in schools.

Disregarding what is known about child psychology and brain development, they bought into a multitude of “new” ideas that generally disregarded the learning process, and they replaced decades of proven success with creative – and expensive – programs that have resulted in the current downhill trends in student achievement.

Consider the following changes at the elementary level:

Sounding out words (Phonics) to expand reading ability was replaced by memorizing words (Whole Language)

Internalizing and practicing basic math facts has been shifted to absorbing larger math concepts

Now consider the results as reported recently in the media:

“Math and reading scores for American 13-year-olds plunge to lowest levels in decades (Associated Press, June 21, 2023) and “US sees sharp decline in basic reading, math skills among nation’s 13-year-olds” (USA Today, June 22, 2023.)

There are those who would place the blame on what is called “the culture wars.” Don’t be misled by references to poverty or limited-English, neither of which equates with lack of brain power. Yes, these children may need additional instruction to bring them up to speed, but educational leaders used to acknowledge that differences need to be individually and specifically addressed (direct instruction), not subject to a universal “all things for all kids at the same time” philosophy.

Many years of experience at all levels in 3 states tells me that the blame game gets us nowhere. Somewhere there must be someone who can step back, collect the necessary information, and develop a plan to turn things around. From what source? Obviously – the teachers.

Teachers know what works and what doesn’t. They know about timing – how long it takes for kids to internalize knowledge and apply it. They know that increasing the pace to increase the quantity of knowledge does nothing but decrease the depth and quality of learning. Ask the teachers!!!

Barbara A. VonVillas

Afterthought:

I have been an advocate for school regionalization since 2014 – but that ship has sailed. Both Newport and Middletown are addressing undeniable facilities issues. That work must proceed for safety, if for no other reason.

But it’s not enough to solve the external issues. The internal issue – the academic program – is what will make the difference. We must act now – simultaneously – to improve the educational program in order to increase achievement and to avoid further decline.

