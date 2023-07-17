Lippitt House Museum’s Sunday Concerts in the Garden series features an extraordinary lineup of talented Rhode Island musicians. This year’s Hunter Family Music series, sponsored by Compass, will kick off Sunday, August 13, in the enchanting Lippitt House Museum garden with the expressive melodies of soul singer Alexus Lee. Known for her masterful vocals, Lee will transport listeners with a powerful and evocative performance.

Alexus Lee

On August 20, the picturesque garden setting will come alive with timeless jazz standards performed by the extraordinary Miss Wensday. With her dynamic stage presence, Miss Wensday will deliver a vintage-inspired jazz performance delighting both aficionados and newcomers to the genre.

Miss Wensday

Concluding the series on Sunday, August 27, the incomparable jazz vocalist Tish Adams will grace the Lippitt House Museum garden stage. Adams’s rich and velvety voice, combined with her soulful interpretations, will create a captivating atmosphere leaving the audience spellbound.

Tish Adams.

“We are thrilled to once again present the Sunday Concerts in the Garden series showcasing exceptional talent in a truly remarkable setting,” said Carrie Taylor, Lippitt House Museum director. “Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Compass, we are able to provide a memorable experience for music enthusiasts of all ages.”

The Sunday Concerts in the Garden series will take place at Lippitt House Museum, located at 199 Hope Street, Providence on Sundays, August 13, 20, and 27. The garden opens at 3:30, concert 4:00 – 5:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and enjoy a relaxing afternoon of music in the enchanting garden surroundings.

Visit LippittHouse.org to buy your tickets: $8 in advance, $10 day of show. FREE for guests 12 and under. FREE for EBT card holders. Follow Lippitt House Museum on Facebook and Instagram for updates and announcements.