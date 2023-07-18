The Newport Gulls used a three-run eighth inning to pick up a key 8-5 win vs the Valley Blue Sox on Monday night at Cardines Field.

Box Score

Both teams were held scoreless through the first two innings but the Gulls were able to score in the third in a big way. After loading the bases with no outs in the first and not scoring, Newport did not miss this bases loaded opportunity. Luke Beckstein (Northeastern University), Michael Anderson (University of Rhode Island) and Matthew Schark (University of Southern Illinois) all walked before Slate Alford (University of Georgia) launched his first home run of the season. Thanks to Alford’s grand slam, the Gulls took a 4-0 lead into the middle innings.

Newport tacked on another run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Anderson that scored Ryan Proto (University of Massachusetts Lowell) who reached on a leadoff walk. The RBI for Anderson put the Gulls up 5-0, heading into the sixth.

The Blue Sox did not go down without a fight as they countered with three runs of their own in the sixth. Valley scored two runs on wild pitches and another on an RBI by William Gale to make it 5-3, Gulls.

A couple innings later, the Blue Sox tied it up as Jeff Pierantoni singled to lead off the inning and later scored on a wild pitch. With two outs, Cian Sahler drove in Zach Ketterman on a single to tie things up.

In the bottom of the inning, Niko Brini (University of Connecticut) delivered the go-ahead RBI double with two outs which scored Alford who started things off with a single. The next batter, Beckstein, then singled to right field to plate a pair. The Gulls would take a three-run lead into the ninth inning and secure their 24th win of the season.

Santhosh Gottam (Brown University) started the game and went six innings, giving up three runs and striking out eight. Braden Ostrander (Florida Atlantic University) was the second pitcher and went two innings, allowing one earned run. Grant Umberger (University of Toledo) shut the door in the ninth as he registered his fourth save of the season.

Newport will be on the road on Tuesday July 18th when they take on the Valley Blue Sox at Muzzy Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 and will be broadcasted live on the NECBL broadcast network.

© 2012 - 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, reproduced, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission