Newport, RI – The Newport Gulls took down the Ocean State Waves, 11-3 in the fifth iteration of the Pell-Bridge Series on Friday night at Cardines Field.

Box Score

Both teams went scoreless through the first two innings but the bats came alive in the third. The Waves scored first on a solo home run by Kyree Miller, his fourth long shot of the season.

The Gulls responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the frame. Niko Brini (University of Connecticut) led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on an error. After getting to third on a wild pitch, Brini scored on a Jacob Burley (Brown University) groundout. The score was tied through three innings of play.

In the fourth, the Gulls started their offensive onslaught, scoring all three of their runs with two outs. Slate Alford (University of Georgia) doubled to drive in Michael Anderson (University of Rhode Island) who reached on a single. The next batter, Matthew Schark (University of Southern Illinois) launched his fourth home run of the season to give the Gulls a 4-1 lead over the Waves.

The Gulls would make it three straight innings with at least a run scored. In the fifth, the Gulls scored four runs on two hits. The big hit of the inning came off the bat of Luke Beckstein (Northeastern University) when he ripped a two-run, based loaded double off the left field wall. The double for Beckstein scored Billy Butler (University of Southern Mississippi) and Burley. Beckstein later came around to score on a passed ball. All the scoring in the inning made it 8-1 Newport through five innings.

The cherry on top came in the seventh inning when the Gulls made it 11-1 on an Alford RBI double and a Schark two-run home run, his second of the game. The Gulls would give up two runs in the ninth but would hold on for their 23rd victory of the season.

Kevin Seitter (Quinnipiac University) started the game for the Gulls and picked up his NECBL-leading fifth win of the season. He went five innings and allowed one run. Nelson Berkwich (University of North Carolina) then came on in relief and finished the game, pitching four innings and striking out five.

Newport will be on the road on Sunday July 16th when they take on the Mystic Schooners at Dodd Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 and will be broadcasted live on the NECBL broadcast network.