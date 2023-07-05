One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in Rhode Island have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.

#5. Newport County

– Bridges in poor condition: 7.5% (3 of 40 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 3.0% (4,473 of 151,570 square meters of bridges)

#4. Bristol County

– Bridges in poor condition: 11.1% (1 of 9 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 1.5% (319 of 20,697 square meters of bridges)

#3. Washington County

– Bridges in poor condition: 12.5% (18 of 144 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.9% (7,447 of 68,160 square meters of bridges)

#2. Kent County

– Bridges in poor condition: 15.4% (18 of 117 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 20.0% (15,088 of 75,379 square meters of bridges)

#1. Providence County

– Bridges in poor condition: 19.0% (90 of 474 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 23.2% (102,168 of 440,559 square meters of bridges)

