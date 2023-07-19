As part of its All In Giving program, BankNewport this week announced that it recently awarded over $505,000 in grant funds to organizations throughout Rhode Island that focus on areas of need, including food insecurity, education and workforce development, arts and culture, healthy lives, and underserved populations.

Among the recipients are the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, to support the expansion and renovation of its Central Clubhouse; the Providence Public Library, to support its Technology Career Pathway education, enrichment, and workforce development program; and the Central Falls Children’s Foundation, to help establish El Centro Community Center in the City of Central Falls, a new one-stop supportive community center for residents.

“There are countless organizations in Rhode Island that provide services that are vital to our communities, especially for those most in need, and we are proud to support them and their work,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport.

Recipients of the last quarter’s grants are:

Back to School Celebration

Battle of Rhode Island 1778 Association

Big Brothers Big Sisters of RI

BikeNewport

Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick

Capital Good Fund

Central Falls Children’s Foundation

College Visions

East Bay Food Pantry

FABNewport

Genesis Center

Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

Hope & Main

Hope Alzheimer’s Center

Innovation Studio, Inc.

Inspiring Minds

International Yacht Restoration School

Jonnycake Center for Hope

Junior Achievement of RI

Local Initiatives Support Corporation

Local Return

Looking Upwards

Meals on Wheels of RI

MS Dream Center of Rhode Island

New Bridges for Haitian Success

Newport Art Museum

Newport Hospital Foundation

Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust

Potter League for Animals

Preservation Society of Newport County

Providence Public Library

Redwood Library and Athenaeum

Rhode Island Philharmonic

Rhode Island SPCA

Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education

RI Elder Info

San Miguel School of Providence

Save the Bay

South County Art Association

South County Museum

St. Vincent DePaul Society

The Groden Network

Thrive Outside

Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice

