As part of its All In Giving program, BankNewport this week announced that it recently awarded over $505,000 in grant funds to organizations throughout Rhode Island that focus on areas of need, including food insecurity, education and workforce development, arts and culture, healthy lives, and underserved populations.
Among the recipients are the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County, to support the expansion and renovation of its Central Clubhouse; the Providence Public Library, to support its Technology Career Pathway education, enrichment, and workforce development program; and the Central Falls Children’s Foundation, to help establish El Centro Community Center in the City of Central Falls, a new one-stop supportive community center for residents.
“There are countless organizations in Rhode Island that provide services that are vital to our communities, especially for those most in need, and we are proud to support them and their work,” said Jack Murphy, President & CEO, BankNewport.
Recipients of the last quarter’s grants are:
- Back to School Celebration
- Battle of Rhode Island 1778 Association
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of RI
- BikeNewport
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick
- Capital Good Fund
- Central Falls Children’s Foundation
- College Visions
- East Bay Food Pantry
- FABNewport
- Genesis Center
- Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation
- Hope & Main
- Hope Alzheimer’s Center
- Innovation Studio, Inc.
- Inspiring Minds
- International Yacht Restoration School
- Jonnycake Center for Hope
- Junior Achievement of RI
- Local Initiatives Support Corporation
- Local Return
- Looking Upwards
- Meals on Wheels of RI
- MS Dream Center of Rhode Island
- New Bridges for Haitian Success
- Newport Art Museum
- Newport Hospital Foundation
- Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust
- Potter League for Animals
- Preservation Society of Newport County
- Providence Public Library
- Redwood Library and Athenaeum
- Rhode Island Philharmonic
- Rhode Island SPCA
- Rhode Islanders Sponsoring Education
- RI Elder Info
- San Miguel School of Providence
- Save the Bay
- South County Art Association
- South County Museum
- St. Vincent DePaul Society
- The Groden Network
- Thrive Outside
- Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice
