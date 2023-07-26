Meet your new best friend, Rocky – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Rocky is a 7-year-old male Mixed-Breed.

“Rocky is a handsome, loving boy just waiting to meet you! He is a playful, affectionate dog, and he just loves meeting new friends,” the Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “Rocky is eagerly awaiting your visit! If you are interested in adopting him, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him”!

For more information about Rocky, click here. Browse all of the pets that are currently available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals here.