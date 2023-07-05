Meet this week’s adoptable dog of the week – Falcor!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals, Falcor is a 2-year-old male Husky.

“Falcor is a handsome young Husky awaiting his forever home! He is a high-energy, playful dog, and would do well with an active family,” the Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “If you are interested in adopting Falcor, please fill out an adoption application and come to our Animal Care and Adoption Center to meet him”!

Falcor. Photo Credit: Potter League for Animals

