“Fletcher Michael’s GLASS BOTTLE SEASON is a closely observed coming-of-age tale set against the backdrop of the insular culture of Newport royalty. This boozy, immersive novel will resonate with anyone who has ever felt like an outsider or has experienced that painful passage between the last gasps of childhood and the beginnings of adulthood. It’s a terrific beach read, and just like summer, you won’t want it to end.” – Michelle Brafman, author of SWIMMING WITH GHOSTS, WASHING THE DEAD, and BERTAND COURT.

Set in Newport, GLASS BOTTLE SEASON is Fletcher Michael’s latest novel. Fletcher joins WhatsUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, June 21 at 2 pm.

From Rhode Island, Fletcher holds a BA from Salve Regina University and an MA in English Literature from Catholic University of America. Before attending graduate school, Fletcher taught English in Taiwan and worked as at an art gallery and television studio in Manhattan.

He has been published in Literary Imagination, Mobius magazine, Meat for Tea: The Valley Review, Points in Case, Slackjaw, Jane Austen’s Wastebasket, and The Lindenwood Review. His debut novel, Vulture, was published in 2022.