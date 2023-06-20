JUNE 20, 2023, NEWPORT, R.I, U.S.A., – World No. 15 Tommy Paul, defending champion Maxime Cressy, French standout Ugo Humbert, and four-time champion John Isner highlight the 28-player field for the 2023 Infosys Hall of Fame Open. The tournament, which is the only grass court stop on the ATP Tour outside of Europe, will take place July 16-23 at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I.

“The Infosys Hall of Fame Open again boasts a strong field of talent from around the world, and we’re looking forward to adding more players in the coming month,” said Tournament Director Brewer Rowe. “Fans can expect a lively atmosphere with something for everyone including the Fan Zone on Memorial Boulevard, the Sipsmith Lawn, a variety of vendors, and new museum experiences.”

Paul, who committed to the field earlier this month, tops a field that features both rising talent from around the world and familiar names to local fans. Upon reaching a career-high ranking of No. 15 this week, Paul is running on the momentum of a career-best string of performances in 2023. In January, he became the first American man to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open since Hall of Famer Andy Roddick in 2009 and recently reached the second round at Roland-Garros.

The Infosys Hall of Fame Open will welcome back 2022 champion and world No. 42 Maxime Cressy. Last July, he captured his first ATP Tour title on the ITHF’s grass courts, improving to a 6-1 record in Newport. Cressy rallied to the round of 64 of the 2023 Australian Open in January, before falling to world No. 6 Holger Rune. He then went on to the Montpellier final in February after defeating Rune in the semifinals for the most significant win of his career.

France’s Ugo Humbert will make his third visit to Newport, (2019, 2022, 2023) with his highest finish ending in a semifinal loss in 2019. Humbert is having a resurgent 2023 season, and has risen 71 spots in the world rankings to No. 37 this week. He began the year with a third-round appearance at the Australian Open and has since reached the finals of three ATP Challenger events, with titles on clay at Cagliari and Bordeaux.

Newport fan favorites, including four-time champion John Isner, American Chris Eubanks, and France’s Adrian Mannarino, return to the ITHF for 2023. Isner is set to make his 11th trip to the Infosys Hall of Fame Open and boasts a 25-6 career record in Newport since 2007. In 2022, Isner posted another strong outing, reaching the semifinals. He has already reached a tour final this year at Dallas in February.

The full singles main draw, qualifying draw and doubles draw when complete can be viewed online at infosyshalloffameopen.com. Fans can tune into the Infosys Hall of Fame Open’s social media channels for the latest updates.

Tournament & Enshrinement Weekend Tickets Available Now!

Infosys Hall of Fame Open tickets can be purchased at infosyshalloffameopen.com or by calling the tournament box office at (401) 849-6053.

Ticket options include individual session tickets, starting at $40 for adults, and series tickets starting at $370, which include access to the same seats for all seven days of the tournament. All ticketed fans will receive complimentary access to the museum all day, including daily guided tours, and access to the fan village, Sipsmith Lawn, and on-site vendors.

Coinciding with the tournament, the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Weekend celebrating the Class of 2023 will take place July 21-23. Wheelchair tennis greats Esther Vergeer and Rick Draney will be presented with the ultimate honor in tennis. Fans can complement their tennis tickets with unique experiences during the weekend, including tickets to the Induction Ceremony on Saturday, July 22. Other a la carte events include Courting Fashion at Ochre Court, Brooks Brothers Brunch with Legends, and the Enshrinement Reception presented by Infosys. Tickets and information on all Enshrinement Weekend events can be found at tennisfame.com/enshrinement.