Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week, June 19- 23, 2023.

Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.

Newport

51 Friendship Street sold for $745,000 on June 22.This 1,489 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $675,000.

26 Coddington Wharf #2S & #1N sold for $1,700,000 on June 21. This 2,854 sq. ft townhouse has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $1,895,000.

Middletown

6 Stockton Drive sold for $600,000 on June 23. This 1,900 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $525,000.

203 Fairway Drive sold for $450,000 on June 21. This 1,989 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $450,000.

3 Circle Drive sold for $1,003,000 on June 20. This 2,844 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $1,095,000.

12 Philips Avenue sold for $400,000 on June 20. This 1,472 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was originally listed for $400,000.

Portsmouth

65 Hummock Avenue sold for $650,000 on June 22. This 1,228 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was originally listed for $750,000.

0 Immokolee Drive #3B sold for $772,515 on June 22. This 2,220 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $749,000.

1 Beach Street sold for $770,000 on June 20. This 1,820 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $759,000.

140 Redwood Road sold for $410,000 on June 22. This 1,331 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

29 Warcam Way sold for $523,000 on June 21. This 1,555 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $500,000.

221 Sprague Street sold for $399,000 on June 20. This 1,224 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $399,000.

62 Alan Avenue sold for $420,000 on June 20. This 1,563 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $460,000.

Jamestown

No transactions were recorded.

Tiverton

966 Crandall Road sold for $335,000 on June 23. This 636 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was originally listed for $324,900.

359 Main Road sold for $430,000 on June 23. This 1,904 sq. ft condominium has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $439,000.

Little Compton

92 Burchard Avenue sold for $1,840,000 on June 21. This 3,637 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $1,840,000.

