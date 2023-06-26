Here’s a look at what homes changed hands in Newport County last week, June 19- 23, 2023.
Data and information via Rhode Island Statewide MLS.
Newport
51 Friendship Street sold for $745,000 on June 22.This 1,489 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $675,000.
26 Coddington Wharf #2S & #1N sold for $1,700,000 on June 21. This 2,854 sq. ft townhouse has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $1,895,000.
Middletown
6 Stockton Drive sold for $600,000 on June 23. This 1,900 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $525,000.
203 Fairway Drive sold for $450,000 on June 21. This 1,989 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $450,000.
3 Circle Drive sold for $1,003,000 on June 20. This 2,844 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $1,095,000.
12 Philips Avenue sold for $400,000 on June 20. This 1,472 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was originally listed for $400,000.
Portsmouth
65 Hummock Avenue sold for $650,000 on June 22. This 1,228 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was originally listed for $750,000.
0 Immokolee Drive #3B sold for $772,515 on June 22. This 2,220 sq. ft townhouse has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $749,000.
1 Beach Street sold for $770,000 on June 20. This 1,820 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $759,000.
140 Redwood Road sold for $410,000 on June 22. This 1,331 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $399,000.
29 Warcam Way sold for $523,000 on June 21. This 1,555 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $500,000.
221 Sprague Street sold for $399,000 on June 20. This 1,224 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $399,000.
62 Alan Avenue sold for $420,000 on June 20. This 1,563 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $460,000.
Jamestown
No transactions were recorded.
Tiverton
966 Crandall Road sold for $335,000 on June 23. This 636 sq. ft single-family residence has two bedrooms and one bathroom. This home was originally listed for $324,900.
359 Main Road sold for $430,000 on June 23. This 1,904 sq. ft condominium has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $439,000.
Little Compton
92 Burchard Avenue sold for $1,840,000 on June 21. This 3,637 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $1,840,000.