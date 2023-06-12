Save The Bay today announced that volunteers are in need for their annual Save The Bay Swim, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The Save The Bay Swim is an annual fundraiser during which swimmers and kayakers tackle a two-mile open water swim from the Naval Base in Newport to Jamestown’s Potter Cove to support the nonprofit organization’s mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.

Save The Bays says that as many as 200 swimmers will participate in this event which is made possible with the support of approximately 150 volunteers.

“The Swim is a truly inspiring community event,” said Save The Bay’s volunteer and internship manager, July Lewis. “The swimmers are inspiring, the kayakers are inspiring, and the volunteers are too! No part of this event—from set-up to break down—would be possible without our enthusiastic troupe of volunteers!”

Volunteers are needed in both Newport and Jamestown in a variety of roles, including:

Parking & Shuttles (Newport)

Kayak Unloading (Newport)

Kayak Inspection (Newport)

Swimmer Numbering (Newport)

Parking (Jamestown)

Swim Roadies (Jamestown)

Barrier Monitors (Jamestown)

Water Shepherds (Jamestown)

Kayak Check-in/Check-out (Jamestown)

Swimmer Food/Towels/T-Shirt Distribution (Jamestown)

To learn more about these opportunities, visit volunteer.savebay.org/save- the-bay-swim-volunteer or contact July Lewis at jlewis@savebay.org. (Volunteers are especially urgently needed in Newport!)

To learn more about the Swim or to register to participate in the event, visit savebay.org/swim or contact Leanne Danielsen at ldanielsen@savebay.org.