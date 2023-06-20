Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) today announced that it has awarded grants to twenty-eight nonprofits statewide, including organizations in Newport County. In total, the bank invested $77,200 in programs that support Rhode Islanders and our communities. The funded programs support initiatives focused on youth education and extracurricular activities, human services, the environment, and housing.

The Newport County organizations to receive funding include Newport Hospital, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Save The Bay, and Star Kids Scholarship Program.

“Helping our community and directly supporting organizations doing important work is who we are as a local bank,” said Will Tsonos, BankRI’s President and CEO in a statement. “Rhode Islanders turn to our trusted nonprofits for services they provide, and it is vital they have the resources they need to deliver their programs.”

Among the funded organizations, Save The Bay received a grant to support its Explore the Bay STEM program at Thompson Middle and Pell Elementary schools in Newport.

The innovative effort marries school curriculum with hands-on, real-world learning that supports environmental literacy and helps inspire the Bay stewards of tomorrow. Through Explore the Bay, middle school students experience a “Marine Science Cruise,” which incorporates a trawl to come face-to-face with sea life, learn about their discoveries in real-time, and understand salinity levels. The students of Pell Elementary embark on a “Seal Tour,” learning about the harbor seal, Rhode Island’s state marine mammal, and visit the organization’s Exploration Center and Aquarium.

“This is about helping students develop a meaningful relationship with Narragansett Bay that will stay with them the rest of their lives. The excitement starts with what they might discover on the bay floor, touching a sea star or shark for the first time,” said Bridget Prescott, Director of Education for Save The Bay in a statement. “As a nonprofit, we are incredibly grateful for BankRI’s support of these programs.”

A complete list of organizations to receive a BankRI grant is:

Aldersbridge Communities

Beacon Charter School

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence

Button Hole Golf

Capital Good Fund

Children’s Friend

City of Cranston

City of Pawtucket

Community Boating Center

Community Care Alliance

Cranston League for Cranston’s Future

Crossroads Rhode Island

General Federation of Women’s Clubs – Women’s Club of South County

Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care

Newport Hospital

Norman Bird Sanctuary

Pawtucket Foundation

Rhode Island College Foundation

Rhode Island PBS Foundation

Rhode Island Write On Sports

RI Oral Health Foundation

Save The Bay

Star Kids Scholarship Program

The Learning Community

Thundermist Health Center

Warwick Symphony Orchestra