IN LOVING MEMORY OF

LORRAINE K. TRIBBLE

AUGUST 19, 1949 – JUNE 17, 2023

Lorraine K. Tribble, 73, of Russell Avenue, Newport, RI, died Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI.

She was the loving wife of Norris Tribble for 48 years. Born in Chelsea, MA on August 19, 1949, she was the daughter of the late John J. Sibya and Lorraine G. Johnson.

Lorraine loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and was looking forward to the birth of her great grandchild.

She is survived by her husband Norris Tribble and daughter, Courtney K. Williams of Newport; her grandchildren, Stephanie N. Martin and Jada E. Martin-Williams of Newport; her sisters Genevieve L. White of Fair Lawn, NJ, Stephanie C. Walmsley and her husband William of Newport, Jacqueline T. Sibya and her brother Ronald G. Jenkins and his wife Sieglinde of Obertraubling, Germany and Newport; she is also survived by her niece and nephews, Nicole Fernandez and her husband Julio, J. Scott Sibya and his wife Kate, Nathan A. Sibya, Tylor Walmsley, Trevor Walmsley, and Joseph T. Velilla and his wife Terra; and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the RI Lung Association, 260 West Exchange Street, Suite 102 B, Providence, RI 02903.

