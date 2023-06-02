Lisa Bailey Stedford passed away at home on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Lisa was the daughter of Mary (Griffin) Bailey of Newport and the late Raymond W. Bailey Sr. She was the wife of the late Christopher A Stedford, and mother of the late Shantel Bailey.

Lisa worked in the hospitality industry for over 25 years, including Performance Research, Newport Harbor Corp/ Newport Yachting Center as a parking attendant from 1997-2020 and Rhode Island parking 3 years.

Lisa also worked for Bowens Wharf information kiosk for over 20 years, The Seamans Church Institute and for Old Port Marine as a ticket seller for the Amazing Grace.

Lisa leaves behind two sons Jason Bailey and Anthony Tate.

Two daughters Chrisonya Bailey and Adrianna Bailey both of Newport.

Six grandchildren Jason Bailey Jr., U.S.N., Arianna Bailey of Bridgewater State University, Mehki Edwards, Kaden Bailey, Jileigha Bailey and Amina Abdullah.

She leaves behind two brothers Raymond W Bailey Jr of Newport and James Bailey of Fall River MA, as well as three sisters Ramona Mureddu of Buffalo NY

Christine Bailey and Monica Bailey-Rogers both of Newport.

She also leaves behind over fifty nieces and nephews and over one hundred cousins.

Lisa enjoyed singing, hosting events at home and most of all being with her family.

Calling hours will be held Monday, June 5, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Her funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM in the funeral Home. Burial will follow in Friends Cemetery, Newport.