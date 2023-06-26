Middletown, RI -John J Moriarty, 87, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Newport, RI on August 19, 1935, He was the son of the late John and Louise (Soares) Moriarty.

John grew up in Newport and was a standout athlete at Rogers High School. He was the captain of the track team and won the state championship in cross country. He soon began a career at Raytheon that spanned the next 35 years, starting at the former Connell Highway location. In retirement he enjoyed meeting people and finding adventure. He drove school busses in Portsmouth, cabs for Orange Cab, and more than anything, he followed his adventurous curiosity with his companion Donna. Together they traveled the world, visiting nearly every National Park, nearly every European country, the Caribbean, Alaska and everywhere in between. If you could ever find John sitting still, which was rare, he might be enjoying a good book or catching up with friends at the Newport Elks.

John is survived by his children and step children; Kimberly Burke and Elizabeth Bowley both of Portsmouth, Krista Ceres, Daniel Moriarty, and Sara Clayton all of Middletown, and Jeff Spring of Arkansas. He also leaves his siblings, William Moriarty of Newport, Jeremiah Moriarty of Portsmouth and Ellen Cannon of California. He also leaves 16 beloved Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren.

John is preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara (Scally) Moriarty, his companion of 27 years, Donna Clayton, his son James Moriarty, and his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 30 at 10:00am in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to VNS Home and Hospice 1182 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. John’s family would like to extend their thanks to VNS Home and Hospice and the Middletown Fire Department for the care and attention they provided the family over the last several months.

Online Tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com

More local obituaries Obituary: Eva Maria Perles Eva Maria (Schiffer) Perles, 92 of Dartmouth, Massachusetts passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 17, 2023. Eva was born on January 19, 1931 in Ljubljana, Slovenia to parents Franz and Josephine Schiffer. She was the youngest child with two older siblings Franz and Herta. In high school, she moved to Graz, Austria with… Obituary: Maurice de La Valette Maurice lived an interesting, colourful, purposeful and full life. He was a very special human being and his loss will be felt deeply by those who knew and loved him. Born Peter Maurice de La Valette in British India during the Second World War, he was raised in India until the liberation of Hong Kong… Obituary: Barbara M. Spear Newport, RI -Barbara A. Spear, 93, of Portsmouth, RI died on June 20, 2023. She was the wife of the late George A. Spear, FTCS (Ret) USN. Born in Brewer, Maine on January 29, 1930, she was the daughter of the late George and Eileen (Rooney) Keniston. Her family moved from Maine to New Hampshire… Obituary: James A. Pember James A. Pember, 66, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away at home on June 17, 2023. He was the husband of Donna (Adams) Pember for 40 years. Born in Elyria, OH, on September 28, 1956, he was the son of the late Richard Pember and Darlene (Hambly) Varner. Mr. Pember was a horticulturist alongside his wife… Obituary: Lorraine Tribble IN LOVING MEMORY OFLORRAINE K. TRIBBLE AUGUST 19, 1949 – JUNE 17, 2023Lorraine K. Tribble, 73, of Russell Avenue, Newport, RI, died Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI.She was the loving wife of Norris Tribble for 48 years. Born in Chelsea, MA on August 19, 1949, she was the daughter… Load more posts Loading… Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Popular Right Now on What'sUpNewp