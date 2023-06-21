A woman from Newport has claimed a $150,000 Powerball Power Play ticket.

The woman, who Rhode Island Lottery did not identify, purchased the Quick Pick from Fifth Ward Liquor, 695 Thames St., Newport, for May 24, 2023, drawing.

The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number to win the $50,000 standard payout. However, since she added the Power Play feature for an additional dollar, her prize was multiplied by three, the Power Play number drawn, to win $150,000.

The winner told Rhode Island Lottery that she is “just lucky” and plans on saving the money for her children’s college tuition and may take a vacation to a sunny place.

Tonight’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $400 million.