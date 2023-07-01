Newport, R.I– The Newport Gulls have extended their winning streak to eight games as they defeated their in-state rivals, the Ocean State Waves, 3-0 at Cardines Field. The Gulls now stand at 17-3, while the Waves have dropped to 11-9-1 for the season.

The Gulls started with Kevin Seitter (Quinnipiac University) on the mound, and he delivered another impressive start by pitching six innings, giving up four hits, and striking out five batters. This win marks his fourth for the season. Seitter entered Friday’s game with an impressive 0.50 ERA, allowing just one run in three games and striking out 24 batters.

Joe Cinnella (Seton Hall University) started for the Ocean State Waves, making his third start of the season. He went four innings, giving up seven hits, and two runs, resulting in his first loss of the season.

The Gulls were eager to score early, and Slate Alford (University of Georgia) came to the plate with the bases loaded in the first inning. However, Cinnella struck him out, and the Gulls missed their chance to score.

Seitter faced trouble early on with men on first and second in the second inning. He got out of trouble by getting Parker Rowland (University of Arkansas Fayetteville) to ground into a double play, and then struck out the next hitter, ending the inning.

The Gulls had a chance to score in the second inning when they had two runners in scoring position with nobody out. However, Anthony Donofrio (University of North Carolina) hit a fly ball to left field, and Jacob Burley (Brown University) attempted to score on a sac fly but was called out at home to complete the double play to end the inning.

Both teams remained scoreless until the fourth inning when Matthew Schark (Southern Illinois University-Carbondale) hit a 435 foot two-run homer, putting the Gulls on the board with a score of 2-0.

The Gulls had two runners on with one out when Luke Beckstein (Northeastern University) brought home the third run of the game for the Gulls. Wyatt Danilowicz (University of Louisville) pitched in the seventh and got in and out of trouble without giving up a run.

The Gulls’ pitching was outstanding, with four pitchers combining for just six hits and ten strikeouts.

The Newport Gulls will start a two-game road trip over the weekend, heading to Wakefield, R.I tomorrow to face the Ocean State Waves at 6:30 p.m. and to Lynn, Mass, to face the Northshore Navigators on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. They will then return to Cardines Field on Monday night to face the Marthas Vineyard Sharks for a 6:35 p.m. start time.

