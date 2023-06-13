Newport County’s real estate market thrived last week with the successful sale of 18 homes. This surge in activity reflects a housing market with a new pool of buyers for the summer months, highlighting Newport County’s attractive appeal and desirability as a place to live, work, and invest.

The recent sales exemplify the strong buyer interest in Newport County’s real estate market instead of the current limited inventory. Supply and demand have kept home prices at a premium. The sale of 18 homes in Newport County last week underscores a certain level of strength in the local real es

Newport

89 Harrison Avenue #6 sold for $395,000. This 830 sq. ft condominium has one bed and one bathroom. The home was initially listed for $399,000.

89 Harrison Avenue #6 Newport, RI 02840



8 Key Court sold for $2,286,000. This 2,649 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $2,595,000.

8 Key Court Newport, RI 02840



17 Byrnes Street sold for $740,000. This 1,386 sq. ft multifamily residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $749,000.

17 Byrnes Street Newport, RI 02840



35 Wellington Avenue sold for $1,000,000. This 1,677 sq. ft home has four bedrooms and three baths. This home was initially listed for $1,100,000.

35 Wellington Avenue Newport, RI 02840-3927



259 Gibbs Avenue #7 sold for $429,000. This 723 sq. ft condominium has one bedroom and one bathroom. This home was initially listed for $429,000.

259 Gibbs Avenue #7 Newport, RI 02840



30 Gould Street sold for $847,500. This 3,335 sq. ft multi-family home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was originally listed for $910,000.

30 Gould Street Newport, RI 02840-7602



Middletown

9 Spinnaker Court sold for $799,000. This 2,562 sq. ft single-family residence has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $799,000.

9 Spinnaker Court Middletown, RI 02842-7215



517 Wolcott Avenue sold for $2,700,000. This 3,750 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $2,865,000.

517 Wolcott Avenue Middletown, RI 02842-5947



90 Honeyman Avenue sold for $905,000. This 1,896 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $889,000.

90 Honeyman Avenue Middletown, RI 02842



262 Peckham Avenue sold for $1,000,000. This 3,447 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,075,000.

262 Peckham Avenue Middletown, RI 02842-5732



91 Oak Forest Drive sold for $615,000. This 2,488 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $599,000.

91 Oak Forest Drive Middletown, RI 02842



Portsmouth

131 Dawn Marie Drive sold for $815,000. This 3,096 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $850,000.

131 Dawn Marie Drive Portsmouth, RI 02871



92 Stony Brook Lane sold for $775,000. This 3,432 sq. ft condominium has two bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $775,000.

92 Stony Brook Lane Portsmouth, RI 02871



22 Pioneer Lane sold for $445,000. This 1,824 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $449,900.

22 Pioneer Lane Portsmouth, RI 02871



Jamestown

63 Conanicus Avenue #B sold for $2,599,000. This 2,607 sq. ft townhouse has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $2,599,000.

63 Conanicus Avenue #B Jamestown, RI 02835



Tiverton

200 Judson Street sold for $450,000. This 1,078 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $399,000.

200 Judson Street Tiverton, RI 02878-1218



24 Marlynn Drive sold for $838,000. This 3,062 sq. ft single-family residence has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $899,900.

24 Marlynn Drive Tiverton, RI 02878



Little Compton

34 Rogers Lane sold for $1,250,000. This 2,600 sq. ft single-family residence has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. This home was initially listed for $1,395,000.

34 ROGERS Lane Little Compton, RI 02837

