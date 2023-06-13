Here’s this week’s Sour Grapes, enjoy!
11th Hour Racing Team finishes second in The Hague In-Port Race, extending the lead on the In-Port Race leaderboard
The second spot puts the American team safely ahead of Team Holcim-PRB in In-Port Race leaderboard – the Swiss team will need to beat them by two boats in final leg for overall win; any tie would be broken by the In-Port Race results in 11th Hour Racing Team's favor
Governor McKee issues Declaration of Disaster Emergency to address Newport Cliff Walk damage
State disaster declaration is a necessary step that allows Rhode Island to seek federal disaster relief funds from FHWA
Infrastructure Bank closes on $77 million Green Bond to support clean and drinking water projects across Rhode Island
Projects receiving Green Bond proceeds include the Narragansett Bay Commission and Middletown.
Town of Middletown: Sustainability Session for new school planned for June 31
Sustainability isn't just a buzzword for the proposed middle-high school, it's at the root of everything about the building just north of Gaudet Middle School. Have your say about what you want with the #MiddletownRI project.
The Ocean Race: GUYOT environnement – Team Europe lead the way in fast and furious foiling conditions
A fantastic first win for the popular IMOCA team at the In-Port Race in The Hague
