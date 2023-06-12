Aquidneck Community Table will host its annual Summer Bounty party again, honoring the Summer Solstice, on Tuesday, June 20, at Stoneacre Garden, on Swinburne Row in Newport. Summer Bounty is a farmers market-style gathering with abundant tastings by local food and beverage vendors, live music, and exciting auction opportunities. All event proceeds will benefit ACT’s extensive community programming.

“Last year’s event was an inspirational gathering of local food vendors and supporters and a new tradition that we are excited to continue this year,” said ACT Executive Director Bevan Linsley. “ Summer Bounty is a lively community event, perfect for anyone who loves delicious, locally made products and supporting small regional businesses.”

This year’s vendors thus far include Diego’s, Lovewell Farms, All Things Lavender, Get the Scoop, Beth Bakes, Shimmerwood Beverages, Simply Chickie, Taproot Brewing Company, Cory Farms Past & Presents, Fishers Island Lemonade, The Golden Trout, Greenvale Vineyards, Kristi’s Kraftails, Newport Vineyards, Newport Wine Cellar & Gourmet, Newport Sea Salt, Caribe & Co. and Rejects Beer Co. Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio will serenade the festivities, while guests bid on auction prizes including food baskets, overnight stays, gift certificates to local restaurants and local food products.

Aquidneck Community Table thanks the de Ramel Foundation, United Natural Foods Inc., and A-1 Roofing for their generous sponsorships. Additional sponsors include Smyth Painting Company, Ginny and James Purviance, Susan and Roger Wells, Emily and Jeremy Pochman, Michael Kilzi, The Petrovas Family and Barbara Benson, as well as Amy Hoag, Hank Kniskern, B’ladies, Hope & Main, Robin Hollow Farm, Corrigan Financial, Inc., Island Art Spot and the RI Food Policy Council. Media sponsors include Radio Newport 105.9 wXHQ, Shortwave Recording, Co., and Gwen Kidera (gwenkidera.com).

Aquidneck Community Table is growing a healthy, local, accessible food system on Aquidneck Island. Founded in 2016 to connect, enhance and educate about our island food system, ACT’s diverse programming includes year-round weekly farmers markets, community gardens, gardening education in Pell Elementary and other schools, and the Food Explorers and Root Riders programs. To learn more, please visit aquidneckcommunitytable.org or follow @AquidneckCommunityTable on social media.