Meet your new best friend, Skully – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Skully is a 10-month-old male mixed breed.

“Meet Skully! He’s an active pup who’d make a great running buddy, jogging partner or fetching friend,” the Potter League for Animals shares on their website. “This bouncy guy is working on his basic manners and obedience training and would love to continue learning in his new home. He can’t wait to meet you, so fill out an application today”!

For more information about Skully, fill out an application, call the Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276, or stop by their Animal Care & Adoption Center at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, Rhode Island.