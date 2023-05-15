The Wayfinder Newport hotel will reopen in the summer of 2023 rebuilt and refreshed.

Owner Dovetail + Co, in cooperation with operator Pyramid Global Hospitality, is rehiring all positions at the property and offering special rates to reintroduce the hotel to travelers.

Dovetail + Co oversaw the creation of the Wayfinder Newport in the summer of 2020, building a loyal following of guests who enjoyed Wayfinder’s fresh take on a Newport hotel. Unfortunately, a fire last spring forced the hotel to close and undergo a second extensive restoration and renovation.

The hotel team is working towards a partial re-opening this summer with the remainder of the property opening in the fall.

“The Wayfinder pairs coastal design with home-grown talent to provide a mindful hotel experience that highlights Rhode Island’s relaxed, free-spirited energy,” a press release from the hotel states.

The property features 197 rooms, including 30 spacious suites; on-site restaurant Nomi Park; a lobby coffee bar; and a seasonal outdoor pool with cocktail service and weekly programming.

credit Read McKendree

“Wayfinder Newport has a special place in Dovetail’s heart as our first property,” said Phil Hospod, Founder and CEO of Dovetail + Co in a statement. “We love Rhode Island. It’s our second home, where my wife and I got married, and where her family lives. We are eager to open our doors again, to continue contributing to this dynamic community, and excited to build a great team that shares our appreciation for this beautiful state.”

“A love letter to Rhode Island, the Wayfinder Newport is infused with community pride,” says the press release. In addition to highlighting Rhode Island artists with the hotel’s 1,000-piece art collection, local partnerships include luxury bath amenities from Newport’s Shore Soap Co., luxury terry and bed throws by regional favorite Matouk, and a coffee shop serving the state’s favorite Nitro cold brew on tap.

credit Read McKendree

Now, Wayfinder is turning to the community again with a recruitment call. The hotel is rehiring all positions in preparation for the summer season from general manager and director of sales to bar, front- and heart-of-house staff. If you’re interested in joining the team, reach out to hello@thewayfinderhotel.com.

For groups looking for wedding blocks, catered meetings, and event space, contact hello@thewayfinderhotel.com for special get-to-know-us-all-over-again rates.

The pet-friendly Wayfinder features 3,000 square feet of event spaces. Other amenities include a 24-hour gym, complimentary wifi, free parking with electric car charging stations, outdoor party deck with games for all ages, and regular programming from yoga to happy hours and themed pool parties. The hotel’s on-site staff is available to coordinate exclusive destination experiences, such as sailing excursions, oyster farm tours, and polo lessons.

credit Read McKendree

The Wayfinder’s reopening takes place in conjunction with the debut of Wayfinder Waikiki, its new 228-room sister property in Honolulu, Hawaii.