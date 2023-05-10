A Kennedy Center-recognized duo is coming to town this weekend, and we’ve got a pair of tickets to give away to the concert thanks to Newport Live. To win tickets to see the Cary Morin Duo, e-mail Ken Abrams at mrabrams11@gmail.com. Please put “Cary Morin tickets” in the subject line and leave a phone number where we can text you if you win. E-mail no later than 5PM on Thursday May 11. Click here to purchase tickets to the show.

More about the Cary Morin Duo:

Newport Live is collaborating to present their “Indigenous Voices series” at the Jamestown Arts Center in Jamestown, RI with Kennedy Center Award Winner, the Cary Morin Duo. The show will be at 7:00 PM on Friday, May 12th at the Jamestown Arts Center in Jamestown, RI.

Beer and wine are available for purchase from Ragged Island Brewing and Newport Vineyards. Non-alcoholic beverages and snacks are also available.

Described as “one of the best acoustic pickers on the scene today,” Cary Morin brings together the great musical traditions of America like no other. With deft fingerstyle guitar and vocals that alternately convey melodic elation and gritty world-weariness, Morin crafts an inimitable style often characterized as roots-infused Native Americana with hints of bluegrass, folk, blues, and rock. He has performed at renowned venues across the globe, including the Kennedy Center and Lincoln Center, and is the recipient of numerous awards and accolades.

Along with his life partner, Celeste Di Iorio, they form the Cary Morin Duo. Celeste, who has played and sung with Cary for over 11 years, has been involved in dance, theater, and music for many years.

Morin recently put out his seventh solo release, “Dockside Saints,” a tribute to the American South. The album, produced and engineered by multi-Grammy winner Tony Daigle at the renowned Dockside Studio, is an expansive musical vision merging Cary’s celebrated style of Americana with the spirit and sounds of Cajun, Creole and Zydeco music. Cary comments, “This collection of songs represents our annual migration, just as my ancestors migrated from this region to the Western Plains so many centuries ago, sharing culture through music and more along the way.”

David Bromberg remarks, “Cary Morin is a unique and brilliant guitar player, songwriter and singer. As a guitar player, I have huge respect for Cary’s style and technique…. If you haven’t heard him yet, you should. Try to remember that it’s only one guitar.”

Maureen Coleman, Jamestown Arts Center’s executive director offers, “Cary Morin Duo will perform in our 40-by-40-foot gallery, surrounded by an art exhibition that was inspired by the Bob Dylan song, A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall. The space is intimate and an exciting venue for a performer of this caliber.”

Dick Lynn, Executive Director for Newport Live stated, “Newport Live is thrilled to be partnering again with the Jamestown Arts Center. This will be our 4th show with them and all have been exciting offerings. We are excited to be bringing these well-known and well-respected indigenous artists to the greater Newport area from around the country and around the world. And we thank the Rhode Island Foundation for making it possible.”