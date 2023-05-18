By Sail Newport / The Ocean Race Newport Stopover

An action-packed weekend lies ahead for The Ocean Race Newport stopover, with the hydro-foiling IMOCA 60s the stars of the show.

This morning, Kevin Escoffier (FRA) and crew, overall race leaders on Holcim-PRB, arrived at the docks at Sail Newport to join 11th Hour Racing, Team Malizia-Seaexplorer, and Biotherm at Fort Adams State Park.

Holcim-PRB broke its mast on Apr. 27, four days into the leg to Newport, and arrived in Newport yesterday by cargo ship. Last night, the crew fit a replacement mast at the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard.

Holcim-PRB is expected to participate in Saturday’s In-Port Race planned for the East Passage of Narragansett Bay on a course oriented between Fort Adams State Park to the east and Jamestown to the west. Fort Adams State Park is the best vantage point for spectators. The race starts at 2:00 p.m.

On Sunday, a Dockout Show and festivities for the send-off begin at Noon. At 12:15 p.m., the sailors will parade through Ocean Live Park with music and special guests to board their race boats.

By 1:00 p.m., all race boats will be on the water to sail a short course in the Bay before the official start of the trans-Atlantic Leg at 2:10 p.m. in front of Fort Adams State Park. If you plan to be on the water, please check the Marine Spectator Advisories on the website.

Andy Green, a helmsman with Team GBR in the 2003 America’s Cup in New Zealand, will lead the narration of the events for spectators on shore.

Landside, there’s no shortage of action in Ocean Live Park. Live music is on tap for tomorrow and Saturday. On Friday, Newport bands “Honky Tonk Knights” (4:00 p.m.–5:15 p.m.) (Pictured left) and “Chelley Knight and the Dope Things” (5:45 p.m.–7:00 p.m.) will perform on the Ocean State Stage.

On Friday between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., Genova, Italy representatives will host the Genova Pesto Championship. Genova is The Ocean Race’s finish port, and the Pesto Championship winner will receive a trip to Genova to witness the finish.

“Dan Burke and the Royal Treatment” (4:00 p.m. –7:00 p.m.) (pictured left) close out the live music schedule on Saturday.

Adults 21+ may also enjoy the outdoor cocktail cafes featuring Stella Artois, Nütrl Hard Seltzer, and a line-up of wines and spirits each day.

Visitors may also Try Sailing! with Sail Newport Friday through Sunday, weather permitting. All ages are invited and no experience is necessary. The event schedule lists times for the free sailing opportunities.

Access to Ocean Live Park is free and accessible to all. Parking is $25. Tomorrow, the park is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the park opens at 10:00 a.m. each day. It closes at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Holcim-PRB image: Sailing Energy/The Ocean Race

For more information, visit The Ocean Race Newport.