Team Malizia and 11th Hour Racing Team remain locked in a battle that appears destined to last until the finish line off Newport, Rhode Island is in sight. 

On Friday morning (UTC), first Malizia and then 11th Hour Racing Team put in successful gybes as the wind shifted south. 

The transition immediately showed as a benefit for Charlie Enright’s team who made at least a theoretical gain on the tracker from being on the inside lane.

But Will Harris and his Malizians retain a modest lead of just under 10 miles, as the two boats now streak towards the southeast coast of the United States.

Ahead of them is more uncertainty: the wind will shift again, this time in front of them, pushing them back off the coast; they will begin to encounter the Gulf Stream current which pushes to the northeast; and final 48 hours of the leg promises to be “complicated with many transitions, which are still unclear,” according to race meteorologist Christian Dumard. 

The ETA remains May 10th for the leading pair. But how they get there is far from certain.

Behind, the team that has suffered most over the past hours is Paul Meilhat’s Biotherm, who began to weave to the left on the tracker, and slow down significantly, around 05:20 UTC on Friday morning. The slowdown to speeds averaging just 4 knots would last for hours, prompting speculation there was a problem on board. 

WATCH THE BOATFEED FROM BIOTHERM

As it turns out, the team had sailed into a big windless area that didn’t appear on any weather forecasting or satellite models. 

“We’re just surrounded by a glassy sea,” was the description off the boat.

“People are sending messages to ask if we’ve broken anything, but the only thing wrong is the wind,” said Mariana Lobato.

The team is doing better again as of the 14:00 report, but the big slowdown has presented an opportunity to GUYOT environnement – Team Europe. After trailing a podium spot by nearly 200 miles earlier this morning, the team is now (1400 UTC) just 60 miles in arrears, a remarkable turn of events. 

With the uncertain conditions ahead, there is more of a chance for the GUYOT crew to get back into the podium race than ever before.

The latest positions are on the Race Tracker and the leaderboard is available here

The latest news is at www.theoceanrace.com and you can follow sailing’s greatest round-the-world challenge on Eurosport with every leg departure live and on-demand on discoveryplus.com or Eurosport.com

Read More From What'sUpNewp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

The Ocean Race

About The Ocean Race

Since 1973, The Ocean Race has provided the ultimate test of a team and a human adventure like no other. For nearly 50 years, it has kept an almost mythical hold over some of the greatest sailors and been the proving ground for the legends of our sport.

The 14th edition of The Ocean Race will start from Alicante, Spain on 15 January 2023, and will finish in Genova, Italy early in the summer of 2023. The race will visit nine iconic cities around the globe over a six-month period (Alicante, Spain - Cabo Verde - Cape Town, South Africa - Itajaí, Brazil - Newport, RI, USA - Aarhus, Denmark - Kiel Fly-By, Germany - The Hague, the Netherlands - Genova, Italy) and will feature a leg with the longest racing distance in the 50-year history of the event - a 12,750 nautical mile, one-month marathon from Cape Town, South Africa to Itajaí, Brazil. The fleet of mixed crews will pass all three great southern Capes - Cape of Good Hope, Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn - non-stop, for the first time.

Along with five confirmed foiling IMOCA teams racing around the world, six one-design VO65 boats will race on three legs with an option to compete for a new trophy within The Ocean Race called The Ocean Race VO65 Sprint Cup.