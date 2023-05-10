Sail Newport

On Thursday, May 4th, Newport’s T.R. McGrath was honored with the Morris J.W. Gaebe Profile in Excellence Award by Junior Achievement of Rhode Island. Considered Junior Achievement’s highest honor, the award recognizes leaders who demonstrate excellence within the Rhode Island community via courageous thinking and actions, vision and innovation, inspiring leadership, and community mindedness. The organization’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy, and the award is named after Morris J.W. Gaebe, Chancellor Emeritus of Johnson & Wales.

McGrath is the only third-generation bakemaster in Rhode Island. A family-run company, McGrath Clambakes & Catering was founded in 1969 by his parents, Tom and Kathy McGrath, and the craft was passed down through the generations. Born and raised in Newport, McGrath has always felt dedicated to the community, returning regularly to his alma mater, Rogers High School, to speak with students enrolled in the school’s Culinary Arts and Hospitality Program located at the Newport Area Career & Technical Center on the campus, and he works with other civic and fraternal organizations. 

McGrath and Jayden DaSilva, a culinary student at Shea High School in Pawtucket

McGrath was introduced by Jayden DaSilva, a culinary student at Shea High School in Pawtucket.  “I’m truly humbled to receive this honor. Hospitality is the backbone of Rhode Island’s economy, and I’m inspired by young people who are considering or pursuing a career in this field.”

McGrath has grown the traditional catering arm of the business alongside their iconic clambakes and has been the caterer of choice for weddings, philanthropic events and large-scale events, working with groups including Brown University’s Alumni Affairs, the National Governors Association and the National Association of Secretaries of State, among others.

McGrath and his wife Melissa

Source: Andrea McHugh on behalf of McGrath Clambakes & Catering

