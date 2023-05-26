The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority

May 28 – June 3, 2023

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 5/30 to 6/2- 6 am to 2 pm



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Mount Hope Bridge.



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures planned for the Sakonnet River Bridge

Rhode Island Department of Transporation

May 27- June 2, 2023

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-95 North Viaduct, Providence

Providence: I-95 North, after the Downtown Providence exit (Exit 37/old Exit 22), use caution when traveling through the area, motorists traveling North on I-95 should stay in the LEFT lanes, those traveling to Rt. 146 North should stay in the CENTER lane to access new bridge ramp, only state offices exit traffic should be in the RIGHT lane.



Providence: I-95 North, from Exit 37A to Exit 39A, right lane closed for wall demolition, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Expect noise.



Providence: I-95, from Exit 37 to Exit 39, right lane closed for construction, Mon.- Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.- 5 a.m.



Providence: I-95 South, at Exit 37, at the on-ramp from Memorial Blvd. to I-95 South will closed for construction, Mon.- Thurs. 11 p.m.-6 a.m.



Providence: Rte. 6, from Memorial Blvd to Dean St., road closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note: Rte. 6 West closes at 11 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Park St., from Hayes St. to Smith St., road closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow sign detour.



Providence: Promenade St., from Park St. to Holden St., road closed for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Providence: Charles St. North, from Randall St to Corliss St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Providence: West Exchange St., from Fox Place, Sabin St., road closed with street parking restricted for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 11 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow sign detour.

Learn more about the project

Washington Bridge, East Providence/Providence

East Providence: On I-195 West at the Washington Bridge, the new lane split will be located just after the lane drop from four lanes to three after the Broadway interchange. Traffic coming onto the highway from the Veterans Memorial Parkway and Taunton Avenue on-ramps will not be affected, merging onto the bridge after the split. Motorists wishing to take the Gano Street (Exit 1D) off-ramp must keep right at the split. Drivers trying to reach the South Main Street (1C) off-ramp also should use the right lane. The lane split will be in place until late fall.



East Providence: Waterfront Dr., from Warren Ave. to the new temporary crossover, is closed for drainage and utility work, through spring 2023.



East Providence/Providence: The on-ramps from Warren Ave./Veterans Memorial Pkwy. and Taunton Ave. to I-195 West, will be closed for bridge work, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 4 a.m. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closed for bridge work, Sun.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-4 a.m. Follow signed detour

Providence: I-195 West, at Exit 1D (Gano St.), exit closed for bridge work, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: I-95 South, at Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East On-Ramp), one of the two lanes is closed.

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 43 (old Exit 30) to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.

Overnight

Cranston: I-295 East, from Exit 1C to Exit 2A, left lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed., night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Cranston: I-295 East, from Exit 1C to Exit 2A, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs., night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Cranston: I-295 North, from Exit 3A to Exit 3B, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs., night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



East Greenwich: I-95 North, before Exit 24A, right shoulder closed for drainage work, Mon., night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Greenwich: I-95 North, before Exit 24A, right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Thurs., nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Greenwich: I-95 North, from Exit 21 to Exit 24A, right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Thurs., nights 8 p.m.- 6 a.m.



East Providence: I-195, from Exit 2B to Boyd Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues. -Thurs., nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m.



East Providence/ Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., left lane closed for bridge work, Wed., and Thurs. night, 10 p.m.-4 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 South, at Exit 41 (Lonsdale overpass) right lane closed in a moving operation for brush work, Tues., night, 9 p.m.- 3 a.m.



Providence: I-195 East, at the Gano St. on ramp, right lane closed in a moving operation for brush work, Tues., night, 9 p.m.- 3 a.m.



Providence: I-195, from Exit 1A I-195 East to Exit 1A I-195 West, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun. -Thurs., nights, 8 p.m.- 4 a.m.



Providence/East Providence: I-195 West, from Broadway to South Main St., right on/off ramp and lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Wed., nights, 12 a.m.- 4 a.m.



Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95, from CT line to Exit 4, various lane closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for milling, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m. Please note, on/off ramp closed for Exit 1. Follow signed detours.



Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95 South, from CT line to Exit 4, various lane closures for drainage work, Tues.- Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Warwick: I-95 South, at Jefferson Blvd. off ramp, right lane closed in a moving operation for brush work, Wed., night, 9 p.m.- 2 a.m.



Warwick: I-295, from Rte. 33 New London Ave. to Rte. 113 East Ave., alternating lane closures for survey work, Tues.- Fri., 9 p.m.-6 a.m.

West Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 24A to Exit 21, right lane closed for construction, Tues.-Thurs., nights 8 p.m.-6 a.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: I-295, Abbot Valley Rd at I-295 overpass, work behind the barrier, Tues.-Thurs., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: I-295 North, from Old River Rd. to Rte. 122, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Cumberland: I-295 South, from Rte. 122 to Old River Rd., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Pawtucket/Richmond: I-95 South, from MA line to CT line, right shoulder closed in a moving operation for construction, Tues.- Thurs., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Warwick/West Warwick: I-295, at the Providence St. Bridge Warwick/West Warwick line, alternating lane closures for signage/barrier work, Tues.- Fri., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

Reconstruction of Route 146 (Lincoln/North Smithfield)

Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 7 and Rte. 122 interchanges over Rte. 146, travel lanes have shifted to the right and have reduced from three to two.



Lincoln: I-295, between the Rte. 122 and Rte. 7 interchanges over Rte. 146, on ramp closed for brush work, Thurs., and Fri. night 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, from I-295 North to Exit 8B, right Exit closed for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs., nights, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 South and its service roads, road closed for brush work, Thurs., and Friday. night, 9 a.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North will be detoured to its service roads, road closed for bridge demolition, Wed., and Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Rte. 99, alternating lane closures for bridge demolition, Tues. and wed., night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. Follow signed detours.

North Smithfield: Travel lanes have shifted at the Rte. 146/Rte. 146A (Exit 10) interchange, with the following changes:

Rte. 146 North: both travel lanes have shifted to the right

Rte. 146 North, at Exit 10 (Rte. 146A): ramp narrowing at the exit from two lanes to one

Rte. 146A South, at the off-ramp to Rte. 146 South: travel lanes have been narrowed

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Sayles Hill Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Fri., and Sat. night, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Rte. 146A to Rte. 104, alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A South, at the Spring Brook Bridge carrying Rte. 146 over Rte. 146A, shoulder closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m. -3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. West, from Rte. 146 South to Old Sayles Hill Rd., road closed for construction, Fri., and Sat. night, 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detour.

North Smithfield: Sayles Hill Rd. East, from Rte. 146 North and South to Woodland Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues., and Wed. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Learn more about the project

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 6

At the former off-ramp from Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South over Amtrak, expect noise for demolition, Tues.-Fri. nights, 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, from Hartford Ave. Ramp to Plainfield St. Bridge., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Thurs.7 p.m-6 a.m.

Rte. 6 East, from the 6/10 North merge to Westminster St., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted just before the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

Rte. 6 East, a temporary ramp is now in place, connecting Rte. 6 East to Rte. 10 South. The Plainfield St. on-ramp is also providing access to both Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 East.

Rte. 6 West, from Plainfield St. Bridge to Woonasquatucket River Bridge., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.- Fri., 7 p.m.-6 a.m.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 South, all lanes shift to the left near the Broadway overpass.

Rte. 10 South, at the approach to the Union Ave. off-ramp, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On the Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Rte. 6 West, several hundred feet south of its previous location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

Harris Ave. North, from Delaine St. to Atwells Ave., road closed for construction, Tues.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Follow signed detour

The Tobey St. and Harris Ave. on-ramps are closed. Follow signed detours.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Tues.-Fri.

Learn more about the project

New Traffic Patterns

Cranston: Route 37 East and West, left and right lane & shoulder closures between Glen Hills Drive and Natick Avenue to shift travel lanes on Route 37 East onto the existing Route 37 West roadway in the vicinity of I-295, Friday night (June 2) 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. Effective Saturday morning (June 3), motorists can expect two lanes of traffic on Route 37 East in the vicinity of I-295 to be positioned on the existing Route 37 West roadway. A stop condition will be added at the terminus of the I-295 North Exit 3A off-ramp to Route 37 East. Travel lanes on Route 37 West were previously reduced and shifted and will remain in their current configuration in the vicinity of I-295.

Cranston: Rte. 37 West, from Exit 2B (I-95 North) to Exit 1E (Pontiac Ave.), travel lanes reduced from two to one.



Warwick: Rte. 37 West, one of the three lanes is closed and lanes are shifted between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange.

Overnight

Cranston: Rte. 37, below Glenn Hills Dr. overpass, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., and Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 146 North, at Sherman Ave., right lane closed in a moving operation for brush work, Tues., night, 9 p.m.- 3 a.m.



North Providence: Rte. 146, before and after the Charles St. and Mineral Spring Ave. bridges, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Please note: a lane split is now in place on both directions of Rte. 146 at these two bridges.



Warwick: Rte. 2, from I-295 ramps to West Natick Rd., right lane closed for survey work, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: Rte. 37 East, from I-95 South on ramp to Rte. 37, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., night, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 37, from Exit 1B and Exit 1A to Exit 3A on ramps, various shoulder closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Farm St. to Premisy Hill Rd., lane shift for a bridge inspection, Thurs., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146, from Exit 13 to Exit 14, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Rte. 146, from Branch Ave. on ramp, Hawkins St. Bridge overpass, left lane closed with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Tues., night 12 a.m.-5 a.m. Wed., and Thurs. night 10 p.m.- 5 a.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Henderson Bridge

East Providence: The off-ramp from the Henderson Bridge East to Massasoit Ave. South is closed. Follow signed detour.



East Providence: Henderson Pkwy. West, at the off-ramp to Massasoit, ramp closed for construction. Follow signed detour.



East Providence/Providence: Henderson Expressway, from Massasoit Ave. in East Providence to South Angel St. in Providence, alternating one way traffic for bridge work, Tues. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Providence: East River St., from Waterman St. to Angell St., road closed for bridge work, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detour.



Learn more about the project

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.).

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.

Weekday

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.

Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Sockanosset Cross Rd. to Rte. 37 East, alternating lane closures for drainage and electrical work, Tues. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



East Providence: Rte. 114, from Hunts Mill Rd. to Pleasant St., alternating lane closures/one way traffic for bridge work, Fri., 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour. (Until June 16)



Providence: Westminster St., from Knight St. to Lafayette St., Shoulder closures with frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation driveways/walk blocked, St. parking restricted for construction, Tues., 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. (until June 12th)

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.

East Bay

East Bay Bike Path Bridges

Barrington/Warren: Rte. 114, at the Barrington and Warren Bridges, the northbound boardwalks are now open, providing a continuous, off-road path around the closed bike path bridges.

Overnight

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., various lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked/street parking restricted, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones and rolling roadblocks possible in a moving operation for construction, Tues.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Follow signed detours during all closures.

Weekday

Barrington: at the intersection of Middle Hwy. and Lincoln Ave., various lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.



Barrington: Massasoit Ave., at the Central Bridge over the Barrington River, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Barrington/East Providence: Rte. 114, from I-195/Rte. 6 to Federal Rd., alternating lane and temporary ramp closures with driveways/walkways blocked, frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation for signage work, Tues.-Fri., 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

East Providence: Rte. 114, from Hunts Mill Rd. to Pleasant St., narrowed lanes/alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Wed.-Fri. 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Barrington: at the intersection of Middle Hwy. to Lincoln Ave., various lane closures for construction, Tues.- Fri. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Warren: Schoolhouse Rd., from Long Ln. to MA line, alternating one-way traffic for milling, Tues., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Newport County

Newport Pell Bridge Approaches – Phase II

Newport: Lane shift in place for Admiral Kalbfus Road from JT Connell Roundabout to Malbone Road. Use caution when traveling through the area as construction vehicles will be accessing in and out of the work zone.



Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus and Malbone Road.



Newport: A new traffic signal has been installed at the intersection of JT Connell Hwy and JT Connell Connector. Traffic coming from Downtown Newport is going straight through the new intersection toward the roundabout. From there, drivers can easily access the Navy Base, RK Shopping Center, Admiral Kalbfus Rd., or other roads in the North End heading toward Middletown. Drivers from Downtown Newport are turning right onto the Connector Road to access the Pell Bridge. Drivers from the North End headed to Downtown Newport are using the roundabout and heading south on JT Connell Highway to go straight through the new intersection toward Downtown.



Newport: Occasional alternating lane closures for Farewell and Americas Cup for electrical work.

Newport: Occasional temporary lane shifts may be needed for striping operations or electrical work weekdays through the project area.

Learn more about the project

Weekday

Middletown: Aquidneck Ave., from East Main to Green End Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

North Smithfield: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Great Rd., between Lapre Dr. and Meadowbrook Dr., at the Union Village RR Bridge. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

New Traffic Pattern

Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Rte. 116 (George Washington Hwy.) to Albion Rd., right lane closed/shifted with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Sat. 12 a.m. (until May 2024).

Smithfield: Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.), at the Putnam Pike Bridge over I-295, all lanes shifted to the left through October.

Overnight

Cumberland: Rte. 122 Mendon Rd. North, from on/off ramps on I-295 North to on/off ramps on I-295 South, alternating one-way traffic with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for bridge work, Tues.-Thurs., 10 p.m.-4 a.m.



Glocester: Rte.44 West, from Greenville Ave. to Spring Grove Rd., right shoulder closed in a moving operation for mowing and litter removal, Wed., 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.



Providence/Johnston: Rte. 6 West, from Woonasquatucket Bridge to I-295 South on ramp, various lane and on/off ramps closures for milling, Tues.-Fri., nights 9 p.m.- 6 a.m.

Johnston: Rte. 6 East, from I-295 to Atwood Ave off ramp, partial right lane closure for construction, Tues.-Fri. 7 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Weekday

Cumberland: Rte. 123 (Broad St.), from Titus St. to Elizabeth St., southbound traffic will be detoured for curbing/sidewalk installation with driveways/walkways blocked and frequent vehicle access in/out of the work zones in a moving operation, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 6 Hartford Ave., from Reservoir Ave. to I-295 South Ramps, partial right lane closed for utility work, Tues.-Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116 North, from Rte.146 overpass to Mendon Rd., left lane closed in a moving operation for mowing, Wed., 3:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Smithfield: Whipple Ave., from Higgins St. to Cross St., right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. May 31.

South County

Overnight

North Kingstown: Rte. 4 South, at Stony Ln. overpass, right lane closed in a moving operation for brush work, Wed., night, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Weekday

North Kingstown/Narragansett: Rte. 1A (Boston Neck Rd.), from Beach St. in North Kingstown to the Sprague Bridge in Narragansett, shoulder closures for construction, Tues.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



South Kingston: Rte. 1 North, #4096 Tower Hill Rd., right lane closed for demolition, Fri. 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

East Greenwich: on the ramp from Rte. 403 West to Rte. 4, right lane closed for drainage work, Tues.- Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Quonset: Rte. 403 East, from Commerce Park Rd. to Roger Williams Way., right shoulder closed with frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for construction, Tues.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Bay

Route 5 Improvements

Cranston/Warwick: Rte. 5, from Mayfield Ave. to Metro Center Blvd., various lanes closed for construction, Tues.- Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 5, from Knight St. to Old Greenwich Ave. at the Pontiac Bridge, northbound lanes are closed and shifted to the south to construct the northbound side of the bridge and travel lanes are reduced from two to one in both directions over the bridge.

Warwick: Rte. 5, from Greenwich Ave. to King St., various lane closures for milling/paving and striping, Tues.- Fri., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Learn more about the project

Temporary Road Closure

Coventry: Rte. 33, before and after Sandy Bottom Bridge, road closed for bridge work, Sun.-Tues. nights, 10 p.m. – 3 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Overnight

Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to T.F. Green Airport entrance, various lane closures for and drainage work Tues.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6.m.

Weekday

Cranston: Cranston St., below Rte. 37 overpass, right shoulder closed for a bridge inspection, Wed., and Thurs., night, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Greenwich: Rte. 4, between I-95 North/South and Exit 9B interchange Rte. 403 (Division St.), alternating lane closures for construction, Tues.- Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.



Greene/Coventry: at Maple Valley Rd. to Nicholas Rd, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Mon., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Warwick: Post Rd., from Warwick Ave. to T.F. Green Airport entrance, various lane closures for and curb/sidewalk work Tues. – Fri., 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Warwick: West Natick Rd., before and after West Natick Bridge, shoulder closures for construction, Tues.-Fri. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

West Warwick: Rte. 3, from New London Tpke. to Rte. 2 (Quaker Lane), alternating lane closures for utility work, weekdays through the end of November.

Continuing

