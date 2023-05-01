Registration is now open for the October 15th, 2023, Citizens Pell Bridge Run! The annual event is a 4-mile run, or walk, across the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge and raises funds for local nonprofits. The course runs from Jamestown to Newport and is unique in that it is the only day of the year that pedestrians are permitted on the bridge. The Citizens Pell Bridge Run is sponsored by Citizens, hosted by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation, and produced by Gray Matter Marketing.

As title sponsor since the event’s inception in 2012, Citizens’ support of the annual run/walk has allowed the event to create a significant impact for local and regional nonprofits. To date, the Citizens Pell Bridge Run and the RITB Foundation have donated more than $650,000 to non-profits through this event, with past charitable partners raising additional funds beyond donations to support their causes. Applications are open on the RITB Foundation website (http://www.ritba.org/ritb-foundation/) through June 1st for all local and regional nonprofits interested in participating. Organizations of all sizes are encouraged to apply.

“Star Kids Scholarship Program has been honored to be selected as a charitable partner of the Citizens Pell Bridge Run year after year,” says Lindsey Haslam, the Program Director at Newport/Fall River Star Kids Scholarship Program. “We had 20 members on our team in 2022 which consisted of staff, supporters, board members, friends, families, and a Star Kid student! We raised over $6,600 through our supporters and received another $2,500 from the RI Turnpike and Bridge Foundation. The money raised during this great event will directly support our students in need. Thank you to RITBF and Citizens Pell Bridge Run for making this possible and helping our community.”

In 2022, approximately 2,900 participants crossed the Newport Pell Bridge during the event. Max Girardet (18:57) and Kirby Mosenthal (24:43) were the two overall winners of the event, with Girardet breaking the course record.

Starting at 5:30 AM on October 15th, runners and walkers will be shuttled from the Newport Visitors Center to the race start line in Jamestown. Participants will be assigned to specific shuttle times. The race itself will begin at 7:15 AM, with participants broken into waves based on pace. Runners and walkers will follow a course on and over the bridge, taking in the sunrise and the stunning fall vistas that the run/walk is known for. They’ll finally descend from the bridge onto Farewell Street, finishing back at the Visitors Center on America’s Cup Avenue.

Local businesses interested in event sponsorship can reach out to info@graymattermarketing. com for information.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome, though strollers are not permitted on the course. Participants must be able to maintain a 20-minute-per-mile pace. Tickets are available for the event at www.PellBridgeRun.com.