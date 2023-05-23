This Thursday, May 25th, the RI Senate Judiciary Committee will hear two bicycle bills – presenting an essential opportunity for the community to advocate for safer and more accessible transportation options. You can attend the hearings, submit testimony, and inspire others to advocate for important legislation. Together, we shape the policies that will transform transportation in our state.

Senate Bill S326 addresses the classification of e-bikes. By not defining and regulating e-bikes as bicycles, Rhode Island stands alone among all 50 states. This bill defines e-bikes as bicycles with three classifications based on technology and potential speed and regulates e-bikes on streets and paths. In alignment with the rest of the country, we can effectively regulate e-bikes while providing the freedom and convenience that e-bike riders deserve.

Senate Bill S407 focuses on enhancing bike safety. This omnibus bill addresses bike operation on state highways, interaction with motor vehicles, implementing a reckless driver accountability program and setting appropriate speed limits. By passing this comprehensive bill, we can create a safer environment for cyclists and foster a culture of shared road responsibility.

This is a crucial time for Rhode Island as we consider legislation to help us create a sustainable multimodal transportation culture. By supporting Senate Bills S326 and S407, we can make our roads safer for all users and foster a more inclusive, varied, and accessible transportation system. We urge all to consider the range of financial, mobility, and geographic needs of our neighbors and visitors, and bring your voices to the hearings. Please attend or submit letters and inspire others to help shape the policies that can transform transportation in our state.

Location to testify: RI State House Senate Judiciary Committee in Room 313

Email for written testimony: SenateJudiciary@rilegislature. gov

Thanks to all for being part of our democratic process.

Bari Freeman, Executive Director, Bike Newport