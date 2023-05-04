NEWPORT, R.I. (May 4, 2023) — One week from today the first finishers on Leg 5 of The Ocean Race from Brazil to Newport will be either across the finish line at the tip of Fort Adams, or close to it.

In preparation for the fleet’s arrival in Newport, Ocean Live Park, the race village for the Newport Stopover, is undergoing a transformation. Pavilions are being installed in the main parking lot and tents are being set up across the North Lawn of Fort Adams. The team required to build the village includes in excess of 75 engineers, IT specialists, construction crews and equipment operators.

WATCH: The Ocean Race Report, May 4

In order to reduce its carbon footprint, the global event is traveling with less equipment and relying more on Newport for the race village activities.

“For this 2022-23 Race we have made a concerted effort to reduce the amount we ship around the world and, instead, source more of our structures and equipment locally, which both helps to reduce our overall carbon footprint and also benefits the local economies of the cities we visit,” said Peter Ansell, Host Cities & Operations Advisor for The Ocean Race.

“For instance, in the 2022-23 race we are shipping a total of 55 containers and 550 tons of equipment around the world,” Ansell continued. “In 2017-18 the race shipped a total of 286 containers and 3,000 tons of equipment around the world.”

Video shows the start of installation for the 2023 Ocean Race Newport Ocean Live Park – opens on May 13 at Fort Adams State Park.

Ocean Live Park will officially open at 10. a.m., on Saturday, May 13, with a parade and festivities scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. The park is open daily, 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., except on the weekends when it opens at 10:00 a.m. On Sunday, May 21, the park closes at 6:00 p.m. Admission is free.

Parking fees are $25 on May 13 and 14, and May 17-21. Parking fees on May 15 and 16 are $20.

Ocean Live Park will offer visitors a boatload of exhibits, experiences, photo opportunities, live music, special events and In-Port racing.

A schematic map of Ocean Live Part at Fort Adams State Park shows the intended location of features of The Ocean Race Newport Stopover. (Credit: Sail Newport)

Source: Sail Newport