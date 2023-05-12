Tom was born in Washington, D.C. on September 19, 1987, the son of William and Donna (Coghlan) Donovan also of Arlington and Newport, Rhode Island.

The fourth of seven children, Tom grew up in Arlington, spending many summer vacations in Newport, R.I., where his father and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins trace their roots back three generations. While at Bishop Ireton High School in Alexandria, VA, Tom played varsity football and hockey – and rugby on the side. He continued his studies at Virginia Polytechnic Institute in Blacksburg, VA. While at Virginia Tech, Tom dominated on the rugby pitch and made lifelong friends. Tom enjoyed a successful career in Arlington’s vibrant restaurant industry where he was loved by many for his kindness, good humor, trivia and sports knowledge, and his ability to coax a smile if not laughter from just about everyone he encountered during the course of the day.

Tom is survived by his parents, William and Donna Donovan, his siblings Meaghan, Gerard, Tim, Dan, Maura, and Kateri, eight nieces and nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, too many to count.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, May 15, at 9:30am in St. Mary’s Church, Spring Street, Newport, with interment to follow at St. Columba’s Catholic Cemetery, Middletown.

Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, PO Box 547, Newport, RI 02840.