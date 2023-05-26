Susan Lee Randall, 63, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Sue was born May 27, 1959, in Newport Rhode Island to Domingos and Georgianna Rodrigues.

Susan was a 1977 graduate of Middletown High School, upon completion she then married her beloved Robert on June 9, 1979. After two years of marriage, they then began their family with their first child Marissa followed by Matthew and Ryan. Her family was her pride and joy. Susan had many hobbies which she loved, including creating beautiful arts and crafts, designing gorgeous decorative scenes for every holiday. Her talents extended far beyond crafting, especially cooking gourmet meals and baking, designing beautiful floral arrangements and of course her incredible fairy gardens.

Summer was far and away her favorite season, she loved nothing more than sitting at second beach soaking up the sun and the smell of the ocean. When she wasn’t enjoying the beach during the day Susan would be curled up with her books at night. When Sue wasn’t at the beach or reading, she was cruising around with the top down of her 2005 mustang GT. Sue had a heart of gold, she was an avid animal lover ranging from cows to horses and especially her beloved Pomeranians.

Sues latest thrill was vacationing with her husband Bob, they loved being in each other’s company while visiting the beautiful beaches in Florida, the one and only Music City, Nashville, TN, and the place that swept her off her feet, Graceland: the home of Elvis Presley, Memphis TN. She loved going on family vacations every summer in northern NH as well. While raising her new family and enjoying all of her hobbies she still managed to find the time for her career. She started her career in health care at Newport hospital in 1974, while employed with Lifespan she continued her studies to become an occupational health assistant. Upon leaving Newport hospital and Lifespan after thirty-six years of dedicated service, she again furthered her education to become a registered medical assistant and began working for South Coast hospitals. She would remain a dedicated and faithful employee for South Coast until her passing.

Susan will be truly missed by everyone that was around her, Sue’s dedication to her family and her work ethic was unmatched and left an everlasting impression on all of her family and friends.

Besides her husband Bob, she leaves her children, Marissa L. Randall and her spouse David McCarthy of Middletown, Matthew B. Randall and his spouse Amanda Brennan of Portsmouth, and Ryan C. Randall of Middletown.

Susan was the grandmother of Kiernan McCarthy, Christopher Muschiano, Alexis Muschiano, Jason Randall, and was the great grandmother of Kayloni Daggett.

She is also survived by her siblings; Georgianna Rego, Linda Johnson, Arlene Kaull, Domingos Rodrigues III, Patricia LeBeau, David Rodrigues and Paul Rodrigues.

Susan was the sister of the late Evelyn Corey.

Calling hours will be held, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 10:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown. Her burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral St, Riverside, RI 02915