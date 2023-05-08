Ronald “Ron” Moniz, 69, of Newport, RI, passed away on May 5, 2023, in the Heatherwood Nursing Home.

Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late John and Linda (Hilderbrand) Moniz.

Ron is survived by his siblings, Michael Moniz, of Attleboro, MA, John Moniz, of East Providence, Dori Moniz, of East Providence, and his stepbrother, James Loring, of CT.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Moniz, and Barry Moniz, and his sister, Lynne Moniz.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 5:30 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will be private.