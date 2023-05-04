Robert J. Cimmino, Jr, age 54, of Bristol, RI, beloved son, brother, father and friend, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born in Bridgeport, CT, the son of Robert and Susan Cimmino and was preceded in death by his sister, Donna Cimmino.

Robert grew up in Monroe, CT and graduated Central Connecticut University and made many lifelong friends along the way. He met Kelly in Fairfield, CT and they married in 1998 in Clearwater, FL; they loved each other dearly. Growing up, he enjoyed a lifetime of summers on Martha’s Vineyard, loved the ferry rides over on the Islander, walking along Circuit Ave, swimming in the lagoon and visiting the lighthouses. He continued to share the beauty of the Vineyard with Kelly and his kids, Elisa and Anthony.

Robert had a warm heart and unstoppable sense of humor. He was one of a kind. If you called him Bob or Rob or Rob Bob, you knew him as a great friend. He was treasured by all who knew him. He loved to enjoy the simple things in life like time with friends and family, watching his kids Elisa and Anthony grow up and enjoy life, riding the ferry to Martha’s Vineyard, walks on the beach, sunsets, cooking his signature holiday dishes, bike rides and great music.

He was blessed with a daughter Elisa and son Anthony that he adored. He took great pride in watching them grow up. From the moment they were born, he was a dedicated loving father and supported every new step they took in life.

Robert is survived by his parents Robert and Susan Cimmino of Clearwater, FL; children Elisa and Anthony Cimmino, and their mother Kelly Cimmino, of Franklin, MA; his sister Laura Cimmino Schou and her husband Eric Schou, of Holiday, FL. He would also want to mention his uncle William Hamilla of Bridgeport CT, and cousin Stacy DeSabella and her two daughters Olivia and Carly of Fairfield, CT. He is preceded in death by his sister Donna Cimmino and aunt Elizabeth Hamilla.

Services for Robert will be private