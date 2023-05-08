Margaret “Peggy” Mello, 91 1/2, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away with her family by her side on May 6, 2023, in the Village House Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Frank P. “Mickey” Mello.

Born in Newport, RI, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Kelley) Connerton.

Peggy was a communicant at St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown. She worked at the Newport Naval Base as a budget analyst and retired after 37 years.

Peggy is survived by her son, Robert F. Mello, of Middletown, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank P. Mello, her sisters, Ann Moitoza and Mary King, and her brother, William Connerton Jr.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM in St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Road, Middletown.

Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Middletown Rescue Wagon Fund, 239 Wyatt Road, Middletown, RI 02842.