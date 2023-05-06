Providence, RI -Lyle Vern Bruesewitz, 72, of Bristol, Rhode Island, died on May 2, 2023, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice surrounded by his family.

Born in Mitchell, IA on March 4, 1951, He was the son of Elmer and Iva (Cowell) Bruesewitz. husband to the late Melanie Morris and the late Claudia Vars. He is survived by his brothers, Bob (Janet) Bruesewitz, of Rochester, MN, Bill (Ann) Bruesewitz of Summerfield, FL and his sister, Jean Bruesewitz of Mason City, IA

Lyle served in the Navy from 1969-1973 and was on the crew that decommissioned the U.S.S. Van Voorhis on July 1, 1972. He was employed at Electric Boat at Quonset Point and then worked for many years in retail stores. He retired from Ocean State Job lot in Bristol in 2018. He enjoyed his bike rides around the Drive in Newport and on the bike path in Bristol. He was always happy welcoming friends and family over for his annual cookout after the 4th of July parade.

Lyle is survived by his Children; Andrea Neal of Middletown and Daniel Bruesewitz of Newport, Melissa L. Long and her husband Joshua of Portsmouth, Diana M. Menzes and her partner Henry Simas of Portsmouth, Doris Parton and her husband Charles R. Parton IV of Bossier City LA. He also leaves his nine grandchildren, Vanessa, K.J., Gianna, Michael, Sarah, Mathew, Kathryn, Samantha, and Franna, as well as his great grandchildren Amina, Dereck, Mileah, Addalyn, Julianna, Isaac and Naomi and many others that knew him as Pop Pop.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the SICU staff at RI Hospital and the staff at HopeHealth Hutilar Hospice Center for their exceptional care and compassion through this difficult time.

Services for Lyle will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.