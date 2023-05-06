Helen Claire (Edes) Howard, 75, of Newport, Rhode Island, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at home after an illness.

Born in Newport, RI on August 12, 1947, she was the daughter of Henry “Chattie” and Emma (Romaine) Edes.

Helen was a 1965 graduate of Rogers High School. She worked for the late Dr. Connell as his receptionist and for many years worked in the Clerk’s office for the City of Newport. Later she also worked at the Bellevue Professional Pharmacy and Newport Jaialai.

Helen is survived by her son Rob Howard and his wife Dana of Clifton, NJ, and three grandchildren, Emma, Lucy, and James, all of New Jersey. She also leaves six brothers, Edward (Nancy) of Mission, TX, Robert of Newport, David (Kathryn) of Winter Haven, FL, Peter (Lupita) of San Antonio, TX, Michael of Portsmouth, and Paul (Leslie) of Newport. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents Henry “Chattie” and Emma Edes.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 4:00-7:00pm in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Donations in her memory may be made to Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842.