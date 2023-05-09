Clara A. Perlingiero, 96, of Newport, Rhode Island, went home to God on May 5, 2023.

Born in Middletown, Rhode Island on September 15, 1926, She was the daughter of Vincent and Lucia (Arminio) Perlingiero, both born in Italy.

Clara proudly served the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Lieutenant while in active duty, and Captain upon joining the reserves. She enjoyed thinking on her time stationed in Japan, especially. While she did not talk extensively of her time in service, she was immensely proud of her accomplishments in a time when very few women held such prestige in the armed forces.

Clara’s interests and passions spanned countless topics. She was a Eucharistic minister, and was deeply devoted to her faith. She loved art, travel, playing bridge, and donating her time to charity. Her family lovingly considered her to be a hurricane of energy, and she did not let old age slow her down. In her pursuit of knowledge she achieved degrees from both Salve Regina and John Hopkins universities.

Most notably, Clara was the matriarch of her family- there was nothing she wouldn’t do for the people she loved. Whether she was supporting a charity or helping a family member, Clara did so without hesitation, and with a full heart.

Clara is survived by her sister, Olga Probert, and numerous cherished nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Clara is preceded in death by her father, Vincent Perlingiero; mother, Lucia Perlingiero; brothers, Claudio Perlingiero, Italo Perlingiero and Dino Perlingiero; and sisters, Dolores Perlingiero, and Edda Green.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on May 11, 2023 from 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Clara’s family asks that you consider making a charitable donation in her memory to Visiting Nurse Hospice or Heatherwood Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, both of which helped care for her with kindness and dignity.