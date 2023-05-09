Beverly Ann Segerson, age 83, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

Beverly was born to the late Charles and Pauline Tilley on September 30th, 1939 in Newport, Rhode Island. She was a graduate of Rogers High School. She went on to work at the Newport Naval Hospital as a Senior Accounting Technician and Data Analyst for 30 years before retiring.

Beverly appreciated the smaller things in life. Whether it be a ride around Ocean Drive with a coffee Awful Awful, or sitting at Battery Park watching the sunset with her husband Buddy, Beverly always celebrated the beauty of life’s simple pleasures. You could often find her outside in her gorgeous backyard listening to her extensive, ever evolving music library. Beverly had many hobbies and passions, like playing cards, spending time outdoors, riding the tractor, going on road trips with her cherished husband, and later on in life, caring for her grandchildren. She lived each day joyfully, leading with her heart, and helping others any chance she could. She was selfless, patient, strong, and beautiful inside and out. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Bev was a devoted wife and mother. Her pride was her family, most of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her beloved cat Dolly. She leaves her sons Tim and John (Terri Ashley), daughters Pauline (Jerry Hartley), Maureen (Daniel Lewis), and Beverly (Jim Stearns), and nieces Patti and Jean. Beverly also leaves her grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah), Katie (Andy Zilgme), Kevin (Rhiannon Lay), Brian Hartley (Emily), and Kailee Mesler, as well as two great grandchildren, Victor and Leia. She was preceded in death by her three siblings, Mary, Thomas, and Charles Jr., and her loving husband of 59 years, Raymond Patrick Segerson (Buddy). Beverly’s strength, compassion, and light will never fade.

Friends and loved ones are cordially invited to join her family in a celebration of her life.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 13th at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport from 9 until 11 in the morning, with services at 10am.