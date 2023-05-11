The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County proudly announces that it has received a grant from the Michael Phelps Foundation to implement the “IM Program,” Michael Phelps’ multi-faceted aquatics and water safety program comprised of five components: IM Safe, which teaches children the necessary skills and confidence to be safe in deep water; IM Fun, which provides structured in-pool activities (including some of Michael Phelps’ favorites!) to keep kids coming back to the pool; IM Fast, which focuses on stroke development and competitive swimming skills; IM Healthy, which delivers physical and mental health information in connection with IM program participation, and; IM Successful, which is a goal-setting and achievement program individualized for each participant.

The Club’s Aquatics Coordinator, Sheryl Watson, represented the Club at the IM program training in Portland, Maine last month, and immediately went to work implementing the IM program at the Club (pictured below working with Club Kid). Gratitude to the Michael Phelps Foundation abounds, for both its financial support and developed program designed to keep kids safe and healthy.

Interested in swimming lessons for yourself or your child? Visit the Club’s website, https://www.bgcnewport.org/aquatics, where you can find a lesson to meet your needs.