Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 4 Chartier Circle in Newport for $5,500,000.

The buyers were represented by Nicole Carstensen of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Justin Mandese of Real Broker, LLC represented the seller. Neither the buyer or seller were identified by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

4 Chartier Circle, Newport. Credit: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty



“Brand new construction in one of Rhode Island’s most exclusive neighborhoods, this stunning contemporary is around the corner from Newport Country Club and the iconic Castle Hill Inn,” Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty says in a press release about the propery. “The interior features four bedrooms and five- and one-half bathrooms, highlighted by high-end luxury amenities”.

4 Chartier Circle, Newport. Credit: Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the second-highest sale in Newport year-to-date.



“I am thrilled to have helped facilitate the purchase of this home for my clients,” Nicole Carstensen in a statement. “They will enjoy Newport for years to come!”



“We are overjoyed to provide our clients with a world-class experience in their purchase of this home in Newport,” says Judy Chace, Broker/Co-owner of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. “We continue to raise the bar in Newport County and beyond.”

