The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in June. Patrons are encouraged to visit https://tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

All Month Long

One-on-One Tech Help

Tech help is available to anyone who’d like to learn more about computers, mobile devices, library services, and more! We can also help people who have never used a computer before. To make an appointment, simply call Kristin at 401-625-6796 ext. 8 or book a slot at http://tivertonlibrary.org. We also offer drop-in sessions on Drop-in on Saturday, June 10th or 24th, for quick troubleshooting. Please check our website for drop-in hours.

Tuesday afternoons, 12:30-2:30pm

Weekly Watercolor Group

Whether you are still learning or a seasoned pro, you are welcome to come and work on your own watercolor painting projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Saturday, June 3rd, 2:00-3:00pm

A Moveable Feast of Ideas: Jane Eyre

The University of Rhode Island Department of English presents “A Moveable Feast of Ideas” – an itinerant discussion about books and culture led by English Department faculty, free and open to the public, at locations across Rhode Island. On June 3rd, we invite you to join Professor Carolyn Betensky for a community conversation about Charlotte Brontë’s Jane Eyre. Copies of the book are available for check-out at the Information Desk.

Monday, June 5th, 6:30-7:30pm

Monthly Poetry Workshop

Beginning and intermediate poets will learn how to increase your chances of getting published, prepare a superior poetry submission, develop your poetry’s power, use the internet to help your poetry, avoid common poetic mistakes, move an audience with your poem, and develop different forms of poetry. Space is limited; registration is required.

Tuesday, June 6th, 3:00pm

Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Brief Introduction & Demo

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is taking the world by storm! Join us for a brief presentation about what AI is and enjoy a demo of three of the latest AI programs. Watch as AI writes and designs in seconds! Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, June 7th, 6:00-8:00pm

Crafters Circle

Knitters, quilters, and crafters – whatever you make, come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own projects and supplies.

Friday, June 9th, 10:30am OR Wednesday, June 21st, 6:00pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

This month, we are discussing The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Friday, June 9th, 3:30-4:30pm

CreaTIV Craft: Collage Journals

This summer’s theme is “Find Your Voice.” This month, we will use assorted papers and magazines to decorate a journal. Space and materials are limited. Please register to secure your spot.

Saturday, June 10th, 10:00am-12:00pm

Sakonnet Writers Group

This is a drop-in, prompt-driven writing group that supports writers of all levels. Our definition of writer: If you can put words to paper or keyboard, then you are a writer! We all have stories, opinions, and unique points of view. Writers share them by crafting stories, poems, comics, memoirs, and a dozen other mediums! Membership is free, open to the public, and is appropriate for writers aged 18 and older. We look forward to sharing stories with you!

Tuesday, June 13th, 3:00pm

Quit Cable and Start Streaming: Everything You Need To Know

Thinking of ditching cable? Interested in streaming? Not sure how to watch the Red Sox and local news when you give it all up?! Then join us for “Quitting Cable.” We will cover devices, streaming services and more. Let us supply you with the information and further reading, so you can make an informed decision! Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, June 14th, 6:00-8:00pm, Sandywoods Farm Community Center, 43 Muse Way

Understanding Budgeting

Join us at Sandywoods Farm Community Center to learn about how to make the most of your money. In this two hour workshop, you’ll learn about spending habits and the importance of budgeting, challenges to saving and how to increase savings, and how to fix your credit report and improve your credit score. This program is free and open to the public. Teens are welcome to attend! Presented by Aubrey Collins, Homeownership Program Coordinator at Church Community Housing Corporation, in partnership with Residents of Sandywoods Farm & Applecreek Apartments and Tiverton Public Library.

Thursday, June 15th, 1:00-2:00pm

Union Public Library Book Group

This month, the group will meet in the Tiverton Library Learning Center to discuss Miss Julia Speaks Her Mind by Ann B. Ross. Copies of the book are available at both libraries for check-out. All are welcome!

Saturday, June 17th, 10:00am-1:00pm, Library Parking Lot

FREE Paper Shredding Event at Tiverton Public Library

Safely and securely clear out your old tax documents, files, and other sensitive materials at the library! Shred RI will be in the library parking lot on Saturday, June 17th, from 10:00am to 1:00pm to help you dispose of your documents (limit 2 boxes per vehicle). Papers will be shredded on site. Sponsored by the Town of Tiverton and Tiverton Library Services.

Monday, June 19th, 12:30pm, Bajah’s Cat Café, 137 Main Road

Bajah’s Book Club

This month, we will be reading Family Affair by Debbie Macomber. All are welcome! Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Café.

Tuesday, June 20th, 3:00pm

Downloading Digital Books with Libby

Learn how to download free eBooks and audiobooks to your computer or mobile device. Be sure to bring your library card, device, and passwords. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, June 21st, 6:00-8:00pm

Cross Stitching Group

Come and work on your own cross stitching projects while socializing with fellow enthusiasts! Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Tuesday, June 27th, 3:00pm, Learning Center

Downloading Digital Magazines with Flipster

Learn how to download free magazines to your computer or mobile device. Be sure to bring your library card, device and passwords. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, June 28th, 5:30-7:30pm

Find Your Voice! Write and Share Your Own This I Believe Essay

Participants are invited to write a personal essay using the This I Believe essay writing guidelines and join others in sharing your essay on June 28th in the Community Room. Copies of the writing guidelines are available at the Information Desk or at http://tivertonlibrary.org. Space is limited. Register below to secure your spot.

Friday, June 30, 3:00pm, Learning Center and Tuesday, July 25th, 7:00pm

Summer Photography Club: Find Your Voice

Calling all photographers! Find your voice (through your photos) and join us for a summer photography club. Use your smartphone or camera to capture photographs based on our themes: Tiverton’s Most Beautiful and Love My Library. Join us for chat/critique sessions on Friday, June 30, 3:00pm or Tuesday, July 25th, 7:00pm. Tell us what kind of camera you used and what inspired you to shoot.