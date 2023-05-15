The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Women in Business Luncheon at Marble House on Thursday, June 1st. This year’s keynote speaker is Kim Anderson, Creator and Co-founder of Plant City and Plant City X, and Co-founder and GP of EverHope Capital, presenting, “Social entrepreneurship and making impact through scaling business.” Said Ms. Anderson, “What an honor to be speaking at the Chamber’s Luncheon. Honestly, there’s nothing more invigorating than being with a group of RI women business leaders, who are doing great things! I’m so looking forward to it!”

The Women in Business series was created to enrich and celebrate the talents and successes of women in business through networking events focused on professional development and relationship building. The program was established by the Chamber to engage and empower women and to support women-owned businesses throughout the region. In addition to the summer luncheon, the series hosts the annual Women of Distinction Awards in March as well as events in August and October.

“This is always my favorite event of the year and I am so happy to be back at the Marble House Terrace for our Annual Luncheon. I always look forward to the engaging conversation amongst our women business leaders and the breadth and depth of our keynote speakers. Each year, we hope to walk away with some words of wisdom and a bit of inspiration; and this year’s speech on making an impact through social entrepreneurship is sure to do just that!” said Erin Donovan-Boyle, President & CEO of the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce.

The series is sponsored by The Preservation Society of Newport County, Greenvale Vineyards, Peak Event Services and Seacoast Sweets. Registration is required before Friday, May 19th to attend the June 1st luncheon and is available at www.newportchamber.com or by emailing Kate@newportchamber.com.