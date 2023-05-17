By The Ocean Race Newport Stopover / Sail Newport

The fans of the Ocean Race at Fort Adams State Park today saw the foiling race boats in action on Narragansett Bay. The IMOCA 60s came out on the water for speed trials within yards of the shoreline in a brisk 16-22- knot breeze to excite the crowds.

As the 11th Hour Racing Team, Team Malizia and Biotherm took turns speeding across the water and wowing the crowds, the cargo ship carrying the mastless Holcim-PRB sailed into the bay from Brazil. In the media center, press members and representatives from all of the teams, stood up and applauded when the image appeared on the video screen of the race boat arriving to join her fellow competitors in Newport.

Holcim-PRB will be unloaded from the ship at Quonset Point in North Kingstown, R.I., and will then motor to the Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard where a replacement mast awaits. The boat will then travel to Sail Newport’s Fort Adams docks prior to the trans-Atlantic leg start on Sunday.

More Pro-Am racing is scheduled for tomorrow between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. The high-tech race boats will be back on the water again in the afternoon between 3:10 p.m. and 4:35 p.m.

Saturday’s In-Port Race starts at 2 p.m. The leg start to Europe is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Plenty of activities for all ages are on deck for Thursday through Sunday including live music, food, games, exhibitions and special events. Visitors are asked to check the calendar link below as times vary for exhibits and concessions.

Access to Ocean Live Park is free to all, The park is open Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, the park opens at 10 a.m. each day. It closes at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is $25.

For more information, visit The Ocean Race Newport.