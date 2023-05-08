Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of May 4, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.39%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of March 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Read on to see which cities made the list.

You may also like: Best colleges in Rhode Island

Stacker

#30. Burrillville

– Typical home value: $388,304

– 1-year price change: +4.9%

– 5-year price change: +44.4%

Stacker

#29. Hopkinton

– Typical home value: $398,795

– 1-year price change: +2.2%

– 5-year price change: +36.2%

Stacker

#28. Glocester

– Typical home value: $415,445

– 1-year price change: +5.0%

– 5-year price change: +40.6%

Stacker

#27. Greenville

– Typical home value: $424,071

– 1-year price change: +4.0%

– 5-year price change: +30.9%

Stacker

#26. Smithfield

– Typical home value: $427,477

– 1-year price change: +4.7%

– 5-year price change: +34.6%

You may also like: Recipes from Rhode Island

Stacker

#25. Warren

– Typical home value: $431,570

– 1-year price change: +3.7%

– 5-year price change: +38.5%

Stacker

#24. Cumberland

– Typical home value: $432,928

– 1-year price change: +4.9%

– 5-year price change: +37.8%

Stacker

#23. Richmond

– Typical home value: $433,459

– 1-year price change: +3.4%

– 5-year price change: +38.2%

Stacker

#22. North Smithfield

– Typical home value: $442,956

– 1-year price change: +5.7%

– 5-year price change: +40.3%

Stacker

#21. Foster

– Typical home value: $451,489

– 1-year price change: +7.0%

– 5-year price change: +47.7%

You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Rhode Island

Stacker

#20. Tiverton

– Typical home value: $456,173

– 1-year price change: +7.5%

– 5-year price change: +51.8%

Stacker

#19. Scituate

– Typical home value: $461,997

– 1-year price change: +5.1%

– 5-year price change: +38.7%

Stacker

#18. Lincoln

– Typical home value: $468,543

– 1-year price change: +4.8%

– 5-year price change: +38.9%

Stacker

#17. West Greenwich

– Typical home value: $485,224

– 1-year price change: +6.9%

– 5-year price change: +46.9%

Stacker

#16. Bristol

– Typical home value: $489,075

– 1-year price change: +5.4%

– 5-year price change: +42.0%

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in Rhode Island

Stacker

#15. Westerly

– Typical home value: $501,481

– 1-year price change: +5.7%

– 5-year price change: +51.7%

Stacker

#14. Exeter

– Typical home value: $509,603

– 1-year price change: +6.2%

– 5-year price change: +45.7%

Stacker

#13. North Kingstown

– Typical home value: $525,945

– 1-year price change: +6.0%

– 5-year price change: +47.7%

Stacker

#12. Kingston

– Typical home value: $529,107

– 1-year price change: +6.6%

– 5-year price change: +36.1%

Stacker

#11. Portsmouth

– Typical home value: $573,093

– 1-year price change: +3.8%

– 5-year price change: +45.9%

You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Rhode Island

Stacker

#10. South Kingstown

– Typical home value: $577,043

– 1-year price change: +7.9%

– 5-year price change: +57.3%

Stacker

#9. Charlestown

– Typical home value: $578,577

– 1-year price change: +4.5%

– 5-year price change: +52.1%

Stacker

#8. Middletown

– Typical home value: $623,530

– 1-year price change: +7.7%

– 5-year price change: +53.2%

Stacker

#7. Barrington

– Typical home value: $639,952

– 1-year price change: +7.1%

– 5-year price change: +43.3%

Stacker

#6. East Greenwich

– Typical home value: $664,515

– 1-year price change: +5.7%

– 5-year price change: +40.7%

You may also like: Least educated counties in Rhode Island

Stacker

#5. Narragansett

– Typical home value: $701,131

– 1-year price change: +6.2%

– 5-year price change: +62.0%

Stacker

#4. Newport

– Typical home value: $761,243

– 1-year price change: +4.8%

– 5-year price change: +64.0%

Stacker

#3. Little Compton

– Typical home value: $818,944

– 1-year price change: +4.1%

– 5-year price change: +46.6%

Stacker

#2. Jamestown

– Typical home value: $926,667

– 1-year price change: +3.9%

– 5-year price change: +47.0%

Stacker

#1. New Shoreham

– Typical home value: $1,475,409

– 1-year price change: +6.9%

– 5-year price change: +59.1%

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Rhode Island