The Choral Collective of Newport County will present its annual “Song Fest” on Saturday, May 20 at 3:00 pm at Channing Memorial Church in Newport.

The concert will feature the Newport County Youth Chorus Prep Chorus, the Aquidneck Singers and CCNC’s newest ensemble, QUORUS. There are no advanced tickets; a suggested donation of $20/person or $40/family will be accepted at the door. All proceeds support new and expanded CCNC programs.

Newport County Youth Chorus Prep Chorus for singers in grades 2 through 4 will perform songs from the “We SING!” session. Aquidneck Singers, a teen and adult women’s chorus, will perform “Nature Songs,” including works by female composers Andrea Ramsey, Gwyneth Walker, Sarah Quartel, and Donna Rhodenizer plus familiar tunes such as Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies” and the Simon & Garfunkel fave “Bridge over troubled water.” CCNC is excited to debut QUORUS, Newport’s first LGBTQIA+ chorus, at their first public performance. Audience members will recognize a song or two and will even have a chance to sing along!

Song Fest featuring the Newport County Youth Chorus, Aquidneck Singers and Quorus

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Concert: 3:00 pm

Location: Channing Memorial Church, 135 Pelham St, Newport, RI 02840

Tickets: no advance tickets, suggested donation $20/person, $40/family to support future CCNC programs.

The church is wheelchair accessible. For more information visit www.newportsings.org.