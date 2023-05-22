Child & Family’s 9th Annual Townsend Luncheon celebrates Ellen Townsend and her founding of Child & Family, originally an orphanage called the Home for Friendless Children, in 1866.

This year’s luncheon will highlight the important work of providing the continuum of care for the children, families, and older adults Child & Family serves throughout Rhode Island. The event will be an elegant sit-down lunch, at the spectacular OceanCliff Hotel in Newport, RI, with speakers to include Child & Family leadership, Community Partners, and clients. The event will be co-chaired by longtime supporters, and former Board Chairs, Ann Conner and Laura Yalanis.



The event’s keynote speaker will be a Child & Family client from their Supportive Housing program. Child & Family’s Supportive Housing Program provides safe, secure housing to homeless families with children in Newport, RI. Through participation in this Program, parents are provided with wraparound case management and access to a continuum of care that provides the resources necessary for them to secure permanent housing and improve the overall health and wellbeing of their families. Up to 12 families each year, or 45 individuals, will directly benefit from the program. The program is 100% philanthropy-funded through our generous Community Partners.



Child & Family is grateful to all of our 2023 Community Partners including The Aramli Foundation, BedJet, BayCoast Bank, Affiliated Insurance Managers, Bowen’s Wharf Company, Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, BankNewport, Homes by Connect, Gil’s Appliances, Corrigan Financial, Newport Hospital, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Brady Sullivan Properties, Salve Regina University, Delta Dental, Kiwanis Club of Newport, our host venue and caterer OceanCliff Hotel, our event photographer Allan Millora Photography, our dedicated Child & Family Special Events and Development Committee members, and all the generous supporters who give to Child & Family all year round.