OceanPoint Financial Partners, MHC, the mutual holding company of BankNewport, recently announced the election of nine new Corporators for the organization.

“We are happy to welcome our new Corporators, who will play an essential role in promoting our mission and vision,” said Jack Murphy, President and CEO, OceanPoint Financial Partners, MHC and BankNewport. “Each offers a unique perspective on the communities served by BankNewport, and we look forward to their impact as ambassadors of the organization.”

The Corporators, who were confirmed at the annual meeting held on Monday, April 24, 2023, are:

Michael T. Casey. Mr. Casey is the President and Founder of Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Hope. He has held several leadership positions in start-up businesses ranging from manufacturing to software services and education. He resides in Jamestown.

Elizabeth Catucci. As President and CEO of the Northern RI Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Catucci directs the Chamber’s internal operations and develops external relationships to benefit the economy and community and oversees the Chamber’s advocacy efforts at the State House for the Chamber and the RI Chamber Coalition. She resides in North Providence.

Maha Chamseddine. Ms. Chamseddine is the Owner and President of Ash Mart Inc., a deli and convenience story in the heart of Newport. The Chamseddine family was a franchisee of the store, formally a DB Mart, since 1997, until Maha purchased the business and reopened it as Ash Mart. Maha emigrated from Lebanon in 1996, and is a strong supporter of the community, investing in Newport real estate with the intention of finding affordable housing for her employees. She resides in Middletown.

Maha Chamseddine. Photo provided by Bank Newport.

Sean Napolitano. Mr. Napolitano is the Owner and President of A1 Roofing and Construction, where he uses his extensive background in both residential and commercial building to effectively manage each job, assuring quality in all aspects of his business. Sean’s philosophy as a business owner includes continuous education, utilizing innovative technology, reinvesting in his business and being engaged in the community. He resides in Middletown.

Sean Napolitano. Photo provided by Bank Newport

Cortney M. Nicolato. Ms. Nicolato is President and CEO of United Way of Rhode Island, a statewide nonprofit with more than 80 employees and an operating budget of $28M. She is a mission-driven leader and systems change-agent with two decades of experience in nonprofit management and Entrepreneurship. She resides in Saunderstown.

Joe Perroni. Mr. Perroni is the President and CEO of Delta Dental of Rhode Island and its subsidiary corporations, The Altus Group, Altus Ventures, Altus Realty and First Circle. He has been with Delta Dental of Rhode Island for more than 27 years. He resides in Bristol.

Lisa Raiola. Ms. Raiola is the founder Hope & Main, a 501c3 she launched in 2009 with a mission to empower an inclusive community of entrepreneurs to jumpstart and cultivate thriving food businesses. Hope & Main has since launched more than 450 food businesses, creating thousands of jobs and pouring millions of dollars into the local food economy. Lisa has over 30 years of experience in program leadership and business development with non-profits, higher education, and healthcare, focusing on distributive justice, social responsibility, and economic development. She resides in Bristol.

Brad Read: Mr. Read is the Executive Director of Sail Newport and The North American Stopover of The Ocean Race. He has more than 25 years of experience in non-profit management and over 38 years of marine industry experience, including attracting and managing major marine events to Rhode Island. During his tenure at Sail Newport, the organization has become the gold standard in community sailing centers in the nation and is a model for public sailing programs globally. He resides in Middletown.

Brad Read. Photo provided by Bank Newport

Steven J. Ursillo Jr. Mr. Ursillo is a Partner in Cherry Bekaert’s Risk Accounting and Advisory Services (RAAS) group and serves as the National Leader for the Information Assurance and Cybersecurity practice. With over 25 years of experience, Steve provides a variety of IT audit and security services for his clients across multiple industries and is a nationally recognized writer and speaker on issues in the forefront of cybersecurity, risk and technology publications. He resides in Wakefield.

About BankNewport:

Founded in 1819 and headquartered in Newport, BankNewport offers a full suite of loan and deposit products and services for families and businesses throughout Rhode Island. BankNewport is one of the longest-standing community banks in the United States and, as a mutual organization, is committed to the financial success of its customers, employees, and communities. BankNewport has 18 branch locations and a commercial lending office in Providence. OceanPoint Marine Lending, a business line of BankNewport, specializes in consumer marine and recreational vehicle financing programs.Through its All In Giving program, BankNewport is committed to supporting nonprofits with areas of impact focused on basic human needs, children and families, education, economic security, healthy lives, arts and culture, and the environment. BankNewport has awarded over $8 million in grants, sponsorships, and donations over the past ten years to a wide range of nonprofits to help strengthen and enrich lives and communities throughout Rhode Island. Financial education and community service performed by employees totals 8,500 hours annually. For more information, visit www.BankNewport.com.